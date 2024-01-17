Snow Shoveling Sucks. Do it Anyway.

'Moving here was the best idea I've ever had! Shoveled for the first time in years and felt like a boy again. I did both our driveway and the sidewalks. This afternoon the snowplow came along and covered up the sidewalks and closed in the driveway, so I got to shovel again. What a perfect life!' -The Diary of a Snowshoveler

I don't think I have the same happiness for snow shoveling - but I do feel a sense of civic responsibility to the people who use our sidewalks. Taking the time to shovel after a "snow squall" adds some extra cardio and helps people on their daily walks.

Shovel Safely Tips

Don’t overdo it. Cold temperatures - combined with physical exertion, make some people vulnerable to having a heart attack.

Work smart. Shoveling lighter amounts of snow - can be less strenuous and more productive.

Put on a warm hat. Make sure your hands have gloves that can cut out the cold. Do you own wool socks? (Use them. Wearing wool socks is my #1 winter tip for you.) Make sure you layer up. Mom was right - keep your head and your feet warm and you'll be okay in the cold.

Use Proper Snow Shoveling Equipment

Snow shovel blades can be made of metal or plastic. Got hard-packed snow? Metal blades can cut through.

Great tip from Home Depot: "A coating of non-stick cooking spray on the shovel blade can prevent snow and ice from sticking to it."

After you've shoveled - throw down some ice melt - to keep your sidewalks safe to walk on.

Common Sense Snow Shoveling

Snow stopped?

Then work in sections to clear out your driveway and sidewalk.

Still snowing?

Go ahead and make a go at it - that will make your job a lot easier later on.

'Leave the area where the driveway meets the street for last because passing snow plows might cover the space that you’ve cleared around the curb.' -Home Depot

IMPORTANT: Make sure your home's dryer vent is free and clear of any snow drifts - and make sure you don't pile snow in front of it.

INFO: Home Depot, Sunnyskyz.com