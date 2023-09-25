How Much Snow It Typically Takes to Cancel School in Washington
How Much Snow It Typically Takes to Cancel School in Washinton
At the time of this writing, we are exactly 3 months away from Christmas Day. The cooler temps with the cold showers have already arrived - just as we officially moved into Fall. (The Autumn Equinox formally arrived on the West Coast at 11:50 pm, this past Friday night September 22nd.)
Soon, we’ll see snow in the mountains, that will hopefully stamp out that pesky Airplane Lake fire, northwest of Lake Wenatchee.
The first snow of the season typically shows up in the lower elevations around Thanksgiving.
So how much snow does it typically take to have a snow day in Washington state?
The answer obviously varies.
Many school districts across the state of Washington have varied amounts of snowfall - depending on elevation. Most towns and counties east of the Cascades put forward more resources to remove snow on the streets. The plows and trucks that lay down the salty de-icing brine mixture - mean more snow and ice are needed to cancel school.
A Reddit user named Alexandr Trubetskoy (a.k.a. atrubetskoy) produced a map of the entire US - that shows how much snow usually cancels school. Let's look at his info for counties in Washington state.
Snow of at least 1” usually cancels snow in the following counties
KING - Seattle, Bellevue
PIERCE - Tacoma, Puyallup
KITSAP - Bremerton, Silverdale, Poulsbo
THURSTON - Olympia
LEWIS - Centralia, Chehalis
COWLITZ - Longview, Kelso
WAHKIAKUM - Cathlamet (along the Columbia River)
Snow of at least 3” usually cancels snow in the following
CLARK - Vancouver, WA
SKAMANIA - Stevenson
PACIFIC - Illwaco, Raymond
GRAYS HARBOR - Aberdeen, Hoquiam
JEFFERSON - Quilcene, Brinnon
CLALLAM - Forks, Port Angeles, Sequim
MASON - Belfair, Shelton
SNOHOMISH - Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville
FRANKLIN - Pasco, Connell, Richland
WALLA WALLA - Walla Walla
BENTON - Kennewick
Snow of at least 6” usually cancels snow in the following
SKAGIT - Mount Vernon, Burlington
YAKIMA - Yakima, Moxee (home of Cascade Hops)
KLICKITAT - Goldendale, Maryhill
DOUGLAS - Waterville, Bridgeport, East Wenatchee…The 24” of snow (READ: Three Feet) that fell in January of 2022, resulted in the ONLY time I’ve known the Eastmont School District to cancel school for the day. Grit…The Red Zone has lots of grit.
GRANT - Quincy, Moses Lake, George, Ephrata, Royal City
ADAMS - Othello, Ritzville
SPOKANE - Spokane, Medical Lake, Liberty Lake, Cheney
GARFIELD - Pomeroy
ASOTIN - Clarkson, Asotin
LINCOLN - Wilbur, Almira, Creston, Davenport
COLUMBIA - Dayton, Starbuck
Snow of at least 12” usually cancels snow in the following
WHATCOM - Bellingham, Blaine, Lynden (The only county west of the Cascades with the resources to handle large amounts of snow.)
CHELAN - Wenatchee, Chelan, Leavenworth, Cashmere
OKANOGAN - Brewster, the Methow Valley, Omak, Okanogan
FERRY - Curlew, Republic, Inchelium
STEVENS - Chewelah, Colville, Springdale, Kettle Falls
PEND OREILLE - Newport, Metaline Falls, Ione
NOTE: No data shown for Island or San Juan Counties