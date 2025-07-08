This past weekend, I drove to the north side of Spokane to visit my mom, a warm soul now in her 80s.

For this visit, I wanted to take her somewhere relaxed with good coffee and tasty pastries. I searched for “bakeries in Spokane” and found a place with a 4.9 rating—The bakery we visited?

Made With Love Bakery in Spokane’s West Central Neighborhood.

Walking in with my mother, we were both greeted warmly. After finding a table, I took her hand and led her to explore many options. We both ordered a chocolate chip cookie that looked thick and full of life-giving chocolate chips.

We got a coffee and took our seats at a table near the big window in front of the store. Hailey, on her third day of working at the bakery, delivered our warm cookies. They tasted how they looked. Delicious and full of life.

After tasting the cookies, I had to chat with Tamar, the owner of the bakery.

(Tamar is taking an item out of the industrial-looking oven and returns.)

Connor: So, how many things are you currently baking?

Tamar: I'm baking some personal for myself. We did a lot of the baking this morning. I had an order for Amazon. We just picked up Amazon for an account. I spent a lot of time baking last night and this morning, and then we handled wholesale orders.

Connor: So when you say last night, like, what are the odd hours that you keep?

Tamar: I'm here early. I'm up at 3 a.m. every day to go to the gym and then come to the bakery. So I'm up from 3 o'clock till sometimes 10 p.m., and I was up till 10 o'clock last night. This is my passion, so it's not work for me.

Connor: How much sleep do you need to go through a day?

Tamar: I don't know. This is the bakery that just came (to me) in April, so I just purchased it and started in April, so I was already getting up at 3. And now I'm just getting up at 3 to come to the bakery, but I had to adjust my schedule… I'd like six hours of sleep, but I'm getting four right now. That's okay.

The bakery’s opening on Spokane’s Dean Street dates back to June 2019.

Callie Johnson started a successful brand, and after 5 ½ years, she felt it was time to pass the torch to someone else. Someone with a similar vision of baking great pies and pastries. An individual who supports local artists (colorful art adorns the bakery) and musicians.

With the name Made With Love Bakery, this has to be a person who is warm to the regulars, the new employees like Hailey, and new customers, like my mom and me, who want a nice place to talk and catch up. From my hour in the warm place, Callie accomplished her goal of selling the brand to a good soul.

Connor: What are some of the most popular selling products that you have?

Tamar: So, from what was here, Calli's recipes are all hers from her grandmother. So, we bought, I bought all of that, and I think hers were the pecan bars and the pop-tarts, and then mine, my own, because I brought my recipes as well, are the Bourbon Bliss, which would be the top.

Spokane’s Made With Love Bakery

2023 W. Dean Ave., Spokane (West Central Neighborhood)

509-919-0041

https://www.mwlbakery.com/

