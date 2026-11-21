Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2026 (Attention WA Shoppers)
A decade ago, we had Thanksgiving at my in-laws' house here in town. We finished the turkey, stuffing, gravy, and mashed potatoes. Everyone helped put the dishes away. Then the women, my wife included, started hunting for jackets and car keys. A late-afternoon Black Friday sale had crept into Thanksgiving, and they had to get in line.
I watched the car pull away, and I looked at the pumpkin pie that nobody had sliced. I don't remember having dessert that day. I do remember wondering about the store employees who couldn't sit down to dinner with their own families because of a corporate decision to open on a national holiday.
A Trend That Faded
That used to be the trend. Not anymore. Many major retailers have decided to give their workers a break, and shoppers seem to have gotten used to it.
Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Kohl's have confirmed they'll be closed on Thursday, November 26. REI, the Seattle-founded co-op, will also be closed. Other chains, including Macy's and JCPenney, are expected to stay closed too, though it's smart to check before you go. Walmart and Target plan to reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Many of these stores will still run Black Friday deals online on Thanksgiving Day. You can shop from the couch without leaving the table.
What's Still Open
Dollar General and Family Dollar are expected to open with varying hours, and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will have modified hours. Some grocery stores will open for a short time, and Albertsons' hours vary by store. If you realize you're missing butter or a can of pumpkin, call ahead before you drive.
Last-minute shopping is easier this week. Do your grocery run by Wednesday, and you won't be stuck on Thursday morning.
For those of us who remember that empty seat at the table, the quiet is welcome. Let the pie sit, pass the potatoes, and let the stores stay dark for a day. Nobody has ever regretted staying put for dessert.
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