America’s Most Beautiful Lake is in WA. (It’s Not Lake Chelan)

Washington has over 8,000 lakes, including the iconic 55-mile-long Lake Chelan, which was shockingly edged out for the bragging rights of one of the most beautiful lakes in America.

Over 2 million visitors visit Lake Chelan every year. Many come because it is an excellent place to camp, lodge, and have fun with the family.

How did Love Exploring choose another lake over Lake Chelan?

Love Exploring released a list identifying the most beautiful lakes in every state. Staff writer Ella Buchan searched and found heavenly bodies of water nationwide. When she discovered Diablo Lake in the North Cascades National Park, she had to pick this surreal, gorgeous lake.

What caught her attention?

Diablo Lake’s vivid turquoise blue hue. The color pops in the sparkling sunshine.

Can you swim in Diablo Lake?

Yes, swimming is permitted. But be advised that the water temperature rarely exceeds 50°F, even in the warm summer months. Past swimmers advise others to wear water shoes or sandals - due to the rocky terrain below the water's surface.

What can you do at Diablo Lake?

Bring your Kayak or canoe. You can hike along the Diablo Lake Trail. Some like to take the ferry that City Light runs. The boat (not to be confused with the Skagit Tour vessel) takes guests to the Ross Lake Resort for a fee of $10.

If there is room after those with a Ross Lake reservation have boarded, hikers or backpackers heading to or returning from Ross Lake may also take the ferry - or simply anyone wishing to hike the Diablo Lake trail in one direction only. -Washington Trails Association

Fishing, camping, and just taking in the mountains and the waterfalls are all well-reviewed by recent visitors to Diablo Lake.

How do you get to Diablo Lake?

Mountains in the North Cascades surround the lake, and cell phone connectivity is spotty. You should go old school and print out directions before you start your trip. Nothing could be worse than relying on turn-by-turn navigation—only to have your cell service go out.

The Washington Trails Association describes how to get there and what to do once you’ve found one of America’s most spectacular lakes.

Here’s their info on Diablo Lake. Enjoy!

