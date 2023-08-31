Taylor Swift Coming Back To Washington State, Soon!

She's coming BACK! To theaters at least!

The rumors were true, Taylor Swift was in fact filming bits of her "Era's Tour" to be played on the big screen!



That's right! You don't have to miss the Era's tour action, just head to the big screen, sit back and enjoy!

Coming October 13th to an AMC Theater Location near you! Yes, this is a chance to "fan girl scream!!"

And just like one of Taylor's concerts, there will be limited addition Taylor Swag available while supplies last! Only in AMC Theaters.

Check out these AMC Theaters in Washington State and buy your tickets!

Bellevue

Burlington

Kennewick

Kent

Lakewood

Lynnwood

Seattle

Silverdale

Spokane

Tukwilla

Vancouver

Woodinville

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ Getty Images loading...

Be a part of History that's been in the making!

Taylor's Swift Era's Tour may be wrapped up State side, but you get to dive right back into the tour, with a little more of an intimate view.

Maybe you attended the "Era's Tour" and you got the side view of the stage, this gives you the oppurtunity to get all the action!

Don't forget your limited edition Taylor Swift Popcorn Bucket, and or the Taylor Swift Collectable Cup! (pictures above)

Taylor loves her fans, and the fact that she has filmed this very personal experience of hers is a treat to all!

My only question is...

Do we get up and dance in the theater, or is that frowned upon? Asking for me.

Also, maybe we should set-up a countdown to the first viewings! How fun! We should also dress up like we did for the concerts.

