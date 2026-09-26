Madonna Returns to VMAs Stage After 23 Years
Madonna's big comeback moment leads this year's MTV Video Music Awards nominations with a career-best 11 nods, including Video of the Year for "Confessions II – The Film." That alone would make her the story of the night. But the bigger headline is what happens when the show opens Sunday — Madonna will perform live at the VMAs for the first time in 23 years, since the infamous 2003 kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
Taylor Swift trails close behind with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tie for third with seven apiece.
Swift, Nirvana, and a Tribute to Dolly Parton
Swift, Grande, and Madonna will compete head-to-head for Video of the Year against Bruno Mars, Carpenter, and GENER8ION. Beyond the competitive categories, Swift is set to receive the first-ever MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, a new award recognizing artists who've shaped their own visual storytelling behind the camera. Nirvana will take home this year's Video Vanguard Award, the ceremony's highest honor.
Two tributes will carry extra emotional weight this year. George Michael will be honored nearly a decade after his death, with RAYE, Sombr, and Teddy Swims performing in his memory, timed to the 40th anniversary of his "Faith" album. Kacey Musgraves will also pay tribute to Dolly Parton, whose death earlier this month is still fresh for fans across the country, including plenty right here in the Wenatchee Valley.
How to Watch From Home
Snoop Dogg hosts this year's ceremony for the first time, live from Los Angeles. Additional performers include Lisa, Shaboozey, Sienna Spiro, Gunna, and Yung Lean, rounding out a lineup built for spectacle rather than a quiet awards night.
The VMAs air live this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern — 4:30 p.m. for anyone tuning in from the Wenatchee Valley — on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming available through Paramount+. Worth clearing the evening, especially with Madonna's comeback performance opening the show.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
- Madonna – Warner Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
- CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
- Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
- Myles Smith – RCA Records
- Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
- Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
BEST COLLABORATION
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
- French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings
BEST POP
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records
- Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
- Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
- Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records
BEST R&B
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
- Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
- Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
- Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
- mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
- Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records
- SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen
BEST DANCE
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
- Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
BEST LATIN
- Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE
- Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment
- Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
- KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment
- BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
- Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
- Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
- Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
BEST EDITING
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
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