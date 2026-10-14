Eating at a restaurant takes planning in our house. Someone I love can only eat food that’s gluten-free and dairy-free, so every menu turns into a puzzle. We ask questions, read labels, and have learned to bring a backup snack.

Halloween makes it harder. The whole season centers on candy, and almost all of it is off-limits. You don't want to forget to watch a kid or a loved one sit out the best part of the night.

A Small Porch Decoration With a Big Meaning

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If you see a teal pumpkin on someone’s porch this October, it’s not just a color choice. It signals that this house hands out non-food treats, like small toys, for kids with food allergies or dietary restrictions.

The Teal Pumpkin Project began in Tennessee in 2012 and has since grown into a national initiative. Families are encouraged to offer non-food items alongside candy, or instead of it. Supporters say it makes trick-or-treating safer and more welcoming for kids who can’t eat the usual haul.

That’s a lot of heart. A child with a food allergy gets to knock on the door, say the words, and walk away with something fun in the bucket, just like everyone else.

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How to Join In and What to Remember

You don’t need to do much. Paint a pumpkin teal and set it out, then keep a small basket of non-food treats by the door. Stickers, bouncy balls, and glow sticks all work.

Parents still need to stay careful. Even toys can contain allergens, and so can foods that are marketed as allergy-friendly. Checking everything that comes home in the bucket is still the safest plan.

For families, this is an easy way to make Halloween friendlier on our own streets. If you’re handing out candy this year, a teal pumpkin might be the smallest thing you can do that means the most to a kid at your door.

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