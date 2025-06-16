Washingtonians Weigh In: When To Text And When To Call
Washington state residents are part of the laid-back West Coast Culture. With this said, SHOULD we be polite and text before calling?
We are giving advice based on West Coast/Washington culture. Read on and see if you agree.
Here are Ten Scenarios: call or text?
#1) Suppose you’re calling to catch up - and you know that they’re not at work.
GENERATION ALERT: THIS IS HUGE…you should (if you’re going to chat) text first if your friend is under 35. Over 35? Shoot 'em a call.
#2) Informing a friend, co-worker, or family member that a loved one has died.
Trust me, you won’t want to receive this kind of news via text. A phone call is the only way to break the terrible news.
#3) Show your love and support to someone who has had a rough week.
If they are going through a hard time, give them a call.
#4) When it’s their birthday!
Your birthday is on par with Christmas. Longtime friends can text. If you're a family member, pick up the phone and call.
#5) This is big with me: When life happens, and you’re not going to be there when you said you would.
You’d better call to say you're running late. Are you driving? Pull over to a safe location and contact them.
#6) This has burned me one time too often: Booking a hotel or making a restaurant reservation?
Call. Please don’t rely on their app or website. A phone call will ensure your reservation. Trust me on this.
#7) When you’re giving out the best news in the world…such as "We're pregnant!"
Don’t text the news. Call them!
#8) Another one that will be huge with your superiors is calling in sick to work.
To ensure your boss isn’t suspicious of any fake stuff - Don't fake a sick voice! Just be natural and say you feel like hell.
#9) Are you lost and trying to find someone or connect with them?
Make that call - describe what you’re seeing or what road you’re on.
#10) God forbid if you have to share a negative health update.
Tell the people you care about by phone, not by text.
