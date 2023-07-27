The Alley in West Seattle, Best Kept Secret, Until Now

Scrolling through my Instagram for no reason other than being bored, I came across a video of this cute swanky Speak Easy in West Seattle. I had to know more!

The Alley - In West Seattle.

That's the entrance. So, it doesn't seem like much, but that's the point! Hidden in plain sight, but ready for you to dine in on their small eats plates and enjoy a cocktail (or two)

Once inside, you are treated to a haunting atmosphere that's sure to make you go, "oh wow, this is cool!"

The offer live Jazz Music on Sundays and Mondays.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Sunday - Thursday 5pm - Midnight

Friday & Saturday - 4pm - 2am

Their location is positioned right behind Bonjour Vietnam Restaurant.

And with the hours they have, I do recommend snagging a parking spot early so you can be first in line to order a specialty cocktail.

So the next time you visit Seattle, and let's say you want a more adult experience, why not try out, The Alley in West Seattle?

Be brought back in time with the cool speak easy, maybe even pop in on their Live Jazz Music nights! Drinks, light food and music?! Yes Please!

By the way, The Alley has a delicious meat and cheese plate along with French Macaroons, holy yum! I know what I'm ordering!

Join me! Join friends or maybe go take yourself on a date to this super cool, super hidden, speak easy. The Alley in West Seattle

thealleyws.com

