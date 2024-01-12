These Are the Best High Schools for Sports in Washington

More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Most Popular sport for boys

Football - with 1 million student-athletes across America

Most Popular Sport for Girls

Track & Field - with nearly half a million student-athletes nationally.

You’ll Find 3 Lists Below

The top 25 best high schools for sports in the state of Washington using data from Niche.

The Top 10 best high schools for sports East of the Cascades (from Niche)

A slightly different list of the Top 25 sports schools - according to Stacker.

How did they rank the schools?

These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

These Are the 25 Best High Schools for Sports in Washington (ranked 25 to 1)

Here is the list of the best high schools for sports in Washington using data from Niche.

25 - Mercer Island High School

24 - Kentwood High School (Kent)

23 - West Valley High School (Spokane)

22 - Sehome High School (Bellingham)

21 - Chiawana High School (Pasco)

20 - Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)

19 - Mt. Spokane High School (Mead School District)

18 - Camas High School (Clark County)

17 - Central Valley High School (Spokane Valley)

16 - Lincoln High School (Tacoma)

15 - Kennedy High School (Burien)

14 - North Kitsap High School (Poulsbo)

13 - Lynden High School (Whatcom County)

12 - Puyallup High School (Pierce County)

11 - Gonzaga Prep (Spokane)

10 - Union High School (Vancouver, WA)

9 - Zillah High School (Yakima County)

8 - Skyview High School (Vancouver, WA)

7 - Tumwater High School (Thurston County)

6 - Lakeside High School (Spokane area)

5 - Royal High School (Grant County)

4 - Lynden Christian School (Whatcom County)

3 - Bellevue High School (King County)

2 - O’Dea High School (Seattle)

1 - Holy Names Academy (Seattle)

These are the Top 10 High Schools for Sports - East of the Cascades (ranked highest in the state rankings to lowest)

5 - Royal High School (Grant County)

29 - Connell High School (North Franklin County)

31- Prosser High School (Kennewick Area)

35 - Selah High School (Yakima County

38 - Cashmere High School (Chelan County)

41 - Kamiakin High School (Kennewick Area

50 - Deer Park High School (Spokane County)

53 - Othello High School (Adams County)

54 - Omak High School (Okanogan County)

55 - Mead High School (Spokane County)

INFO: Niche, Stacker

Stacker offered a slightly different view of the Top 25 sports schools in Washington:

GAME ON: These Are the Best High Schools for Sports in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Washington using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker