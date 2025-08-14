The shift in attitudes toward tipping in Washington
The tipping culture in Washington has evolved over the years. It doesn't seem that long ago when we were frustrated with how out of control tipping has become.
But since then, our outrage has seemed to calm down, and we're just accepting it. Have you truly accepted the culture of tipping a quality amount to service industry workers?
Who should you tip, and how much money, or what percentage should you pay extra for their services? After all, these are the workers who provide a service and earn the right to accept a tip.
Why tipping matters in Washington
People who work in restaurants, coffee shops, taxis, ride shares, food delivery, hotel bag services, or hair and nail salons all deserve recognition for their hard work. They provide valuable services and should be given the opportunity to earn a little extra cash.
It is significant in Washington for many reasons. The main reason is that you are helping to support many workers who are trying to navigate the high cost of living in our state.
The tip screen
While some occupations warrant tipping, others do not. The examples listed are just a few instances. Let's explore why this new tipping culture has become normalized.
If feeling awkward for leaving a tip without knowing the service quality, you are not alone. An increasing number of businesses are now pushing for pre-tipping, which adds new pressure to customers.
Accepting the awkward feeling
I recently contacted a contractor to repair my broken garage door opener. When I paid with my card, I was surprised to see a tip option appear on the screen in front of the contractor. My internal thought: I'm paying a decent amount of money for this service. He did do a great job. (I did leave him an extra $100 bucks.)
I also feel obligated to leave a tip whenever a screen prompts me, even before the services are performed. Instead of feeling embarrassed, I tend to give a tip to avoid the perception of being cheap.
