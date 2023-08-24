Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Washington State
Seafood, oh It's one of my favorites! Some dishes I am yet to be able to stomach (like squid) but dang do I love a good salmon fillet! Where are the best Seafood restaurants in Washington State? Tasting Table helped us with our top 5!
Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington State (According to Tasting Table)
Salty's on the Columbia - Seattle and Redondo Beach Locations
A Review from Yelp:
"They treated us right on our anniversary. Everything was great from the food to the drinks. I can't remember the waitresses name, she was from Florida, but she was great and made great drink recommendations. Overall everything was amazing." - Michael
Madrona Bar and Grill - San Juan Islands
A Yelp Review -
"We came in on a busy night and snagged seats at the bar. The bartender was friendly and provided great service! She even recommended some local activities. The view cannot be beat and the food was delicious! There were four of us that evening, all with different orders, all extremely satisfied!" - Jess
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Seattle
A Yelp Review:
"Favorite oysters in the state!" - Susan
Downrigger's - Friday Harbor
A Yelp Review:
"Service was good on a Monday for lunch. The food choices are somewhat limited but everything we ordered was good. We loved the clams the most. The crab melt was not my style, but the seafood salad was good. Great location with outdoor seating." - Michael
Seattle Fish Guys - Seattle
A Yelp Review:
"Visited Seattle from Houston and I have to say I never had poke this good! The cut of the fish was large, fresh, and perfectly seasoned. The store is small and there are limited outdoor seating. The poke is sooo good I had to come back a second time before I left for home." - Juliana
30 Best Seafood Restaurants In The Pacific Northwest (tastingtable.com)
