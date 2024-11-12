Everyone Seems to Be Moving To This Washington City

Washington has many charming towns and cities loved by residents and visitors. But which city in Washington will keep those who visit as permanent residents in 2024?

Washington has a stark variety of environments in which to live and play.

Scenes of the wet rainforest

The rainy Pacific side of the Olympics is directly opposite to the dry, arid eastern slope of the Cascades Mountains. Conversely, you could live in a large metropolitan urban Seattle - or settle down in a small town east of the Cascades.

Dry Wenatchee

Big or small, Washington has something for any family looking to relocate to the Evergreen state.

A 2024 study from moveBuddha gives the most recent list of the top cities and towns people are moving to - in each of the 50 states.

How are they figuring out who is moving in?

There is a method on how moveBuddha figured out that people are moving to. This is how they did it:

"To determine the top move-to city in every state, we looked at moveBuddha's most recent mover search data to compile a list of moves planned for 2024. The data used for this analysis includes searches made at any time between July 1, 2023, and March 3, 2024, where searches indicated they were planning to move at any time in 2024." - movebuddha

Movebuddha also relies on the Zillow Home Value Index data (Jan 2024) for home averages and the U.S. Census population estimates.

What city in Washington is everyone moving to and calling their new home?

It's in the overcast and drizzly part of the southern tip of Puget Sound—the Washington Capital of Olympia. The average home value in Washington’s capital is $508.088, with a moving-in-to-out ratio of 1.59.

Olympia, WA

