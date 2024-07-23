Malls are Still Thriving! Check Out the Top Ranked Malls in WA
If you're surprised to see that headline - you've never been to a handful of malls that practically have the same foot traffic as 1995! Scroll down and find a great place to grab a latte, a bite to eat, and some great clothes.
Here's TripAdvisor's Top Shopping Malls in Washington.
#33 South Hill Mall
An enclosed shopping mall located in Puyallup
#32 The Commons at Federal Way
Located on South 320th not far from I-5
#31 Wenatchee Valley Mall
Built in 1973 on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. The Macy’s location still gets a good amount of foot traffic.
#30 Olde Central Antique Mall
Located in Port Orchard (southern part of Kitsap County)
#29 Wallingford Center
Retail shops & restaurants in Seattle’s Wallingford District.
#28 Red Door Antique Mall
Go antiquing in Mount Vernon - on the way to the San Juans.
#27 Tommy Bahama Outlet Store
One of the great Marysville Outlet shops
#26 Marketplace at Factoria
Stores and places to get a bite to eat, and mini-golf in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood.
#25 Capital Mall
Macy's, Best Buy, Red Robin, and over 120 other stores in Olympia.
#24 Vancouver Mall
Vancouver, WA’s hotspot with over 140 stores and an AMC movie theater.
#23 Tacoma Mall
It is one of the state’s iconic malls, just off I-5.
#22 South Tacoma Antique Mall
They should make t-shirts saying “We rank higher than Tacoma Mall on TripAdvisor!”
#21 Northtown Mall
I’ve spent many cold-frigid Saturdays inside this iconic Spokane Mall.
#20 Columbia Center
Sing the 90s Tri-Cities radio jingle: “Columbia, Center, Columbia Center, We got you covered!”
#19 Great Wall Shopping Mall
Take the S.180th exit off 167 in Kent Valley, grab some coffee, and browse the shops
#18 The Shops at The Bravern
A collection of luxury shops on Bellevue’s NE 8th S & 112th Ave NE.
#17 City Centre
if you go to Benaroya Hall or the 5th Avenue Theatre, then consider parking here.
#16 River Park Square
Located by Spokane’s Riverfront Park. “When in doubt, shop. This was a terrific place to kill time, and still is.” -Brooke (via TripAdvisor)
#15 Bellis Fair
You’ll find friendly Bellingham and Canadian shoppers co-mingling and exchanging recipes.
#14 Kitsap Mall
My childhood mall. TripAdvisor’s #1 thing to do in Silverdale (Kitsap County.)
#13 Northgate Station
The modern name for North Seattle’s iconic Northgate Mall - America’s very first shopping mall.
#12 Redmond Town Center
“The ambiance is perfect…Lots of parking, and plenty of space to stretch your legs!” -Jason on TripAdvisor
#11 Kent Station
Another Kent Mall that made the list - take the State Route 516 (Willis Street) exit off 167.
#10 Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall
We’ve all seen this famous fruit stand, near Ellensburg on I-90.
#9 Spokane Valley Mall
I helped open this great mall in the late 90s (live radio remote) - still thriving today!
#8 Pacific Place
My favorite mall in Seattle with a great sky-lit atrium.
#7 Central Market - Poulsbo
I lived here in the late '90s - and I never thought of it as a mall - but just a great place to grab your groceries!
#6 Steam Plant Square
This great downtown Spokane location popped up after I left in the late 90s.
#5 Westlake Center
The place to grab the Monorail to the Space Needle, or any Kraken home game.
#4 Alderwood Mall
Lynwood’s heritage mall. “Great Mall filled with great shops.” - Shiloh
#3 Westfield Southcenter
My tip? Trapper’s all-you-can-eat Sushi - my nearest experience to heaven on Earth.
#2 University Village
Located in the shadow of Husky Stadium. It's “Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.”
#1 Bellevue Square
If malls are declining, you’d never know at Bell-Square. Go to the Milk Bar dessert stand on Nordstrom’s 2nd Floor and order the "Milk Bar Pie."
