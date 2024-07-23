Malls are Still Thriving! Check Out the Top Ranked Malls in WA

If you're surprised to see that headline - you've never been to a handful of malls that practically have the same foot traffic as 1995! Scroll down and find a great place to grab a latte, a bite to eat, and some great clothes.

Here's TripAdvisor's Top Shopping Malls in Washington.

#33 South Hill Mall

An enclosed shopping mall located in Puyallup

#32 The Commons at Federal Way

Located on South 320th not far from I-5

#31 Wenatchee Valley Mall

Wenatchee Valley Mall

Built in 1973 on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. The Macy’s location still gets a good amount of foot traffic.

#30 Olde Central Antique Mall

Located in Port Orchard (southern part of Kitsap County)

#29 Wallingford Center

Retail shops & restaurants in Seattle’s Wallingford District.

#28 Red Door Antique Mall

Go antiquing in Mount Vernon - on the way to the San Juans.

#27 Tommy Bahama Outlet Store

One of the great Marysville Outlet shops

#26 Marketplace at Factoria

Stores and places to get a bite to eat, and mini-golf in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood.

#25 Capital Mall

Macy's, Best Buy, Red Robin, and over 120 other stores in Olympia.

#24 Vancouver Mall

Vancouver, WA’s hotspot with over 140 stores and an AMC movie theater.

#23 Tacoma Mall

Tacoma Mall

It is one of the state’s iconic malls, just off I-5.

#22 South Tacoma Antique Mall

They should make t-shirts saying “We rank higher than Tacoma Mall on TripAdvisor!”

#21 Northtown Mall

I’ve spent many cold-frigid Saturdays inside this iconic Spokane Mall.

#20 Columbia Center

Columbia Center

Sing the 90s Tri-Cities radio jingle: “Columbia, Center, Columbia Center, We got you covered!”

#19 Great Wall Shopping Mall

Take the S.180th exit off 167 in Kent Valley, grab some coffee, and browse the shops

#18 The Shops at The Bravern

A collection of luxury shops on Bellevue’s NE 8th S & 112th Ave NE.

#17 City Centre

if you go to Benaroya Hall or the 5th Avenue Theatre, then consider parking here.

#16 River Park Square

Located by Spokane’s Riverfront Park. “When in doubt, shop. This was a terrific place to kill time, and still is.” -Brooke (via TripAdvisor)

#15 Bellis Fair

You’ll find friendly Bellingham and Canadian shoppers co-mingling and exchanging recipes.

#14 Kitsap Mall

Kitsap Mall

My childhood mall. TripAdvisor’s #1 thing to do in Silverdale (Kitsap County.)

#13 Northgate Station

The modern name for North Seattle’s iconic Northgate Mall - America’s very first shopping mall.

#12 Redmond Town Center

“The ambiance is perfect…Lots of parking, and plenty of space to stretch your legs!” -Jason on TripAdvisor

#11 Kent Station

Another Kent Mall that made the list - take the State Route 516 (Willis Street) exit off 167.

#10 Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall

Thorpe Fruit & Antique Mall

We’ve all seen this famous fruit stand, near Ellensburg on I-90.

#9 Spokane Valley Mall

I helped open this great mall in the late 90s (live radio remote) - still thriving today!

#8 Pacific Place

My favorite mall in Seattle with a great sky-lit atrium.

#7 Central Market - Poulsbo

I lived here in the late '90s - and I never thought of it as a mall - but just a great place to grab your groceries!

#6 Steam Plant Square

Steam Plant Square

This great downtown Spokane location popped up after I left in the late 90s.

#5 Westlake Center

The place to grab the Monorail to the Space Needle, or any Kraken home game.

#4 Alderwood Mall

Lynwood’s heritage mall. “Great Mall filled with great shops.” - Shiloh

#3 Westfield Southcenter

My tip? Trapper’s all-you-can-eat Sushi - my nearest experience to heaven on Earth.

#2 University Village

Located in the shadow of Husky Stadium. It's “Seattle's only outdoor lifestyle shopping center.”

#1 Bellevue Square

Bellevue Square

If malls are declining, you’d never know at Bell-Square. Go to the Milk Bar dessert stand on Nordstrom’s 2nd Floor and order the "Milk Bar Pie."

America's First Outdoor Pedestrian Shopping Mall