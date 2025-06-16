You walk back to your car after meeting up with a client for lunch, and suddenly, you can’t seem to locate your vehicle.

“Where did I park it? Am I losing my brain?”

Then a dark and sick reality creeps in. Someone stole my vehicle. Confusion is replaced with anger.

You have to call the police or sheriff and then a close work friend or best friend to pick you up, because you no longer have a car. We’ll unveil the most stolen vehicles in America and the most popular vehicles to steal in each state in the Pacific Northwest. But first,

What can we do to deter car thieves from stealing our vehicles?

Park in well-lit, busy locations or a garage.

Use a steering wheel lock or pedal lock. This is a visible deterrent.

Install an alarm system or GPS tracker to alert you and aid in recovery.

This is Huge: Keep your valuables out of sight and lock doors.

Use an immobilizer or kill switch to disable the engine.

Etch your VIN on the windows. Why? It makes the car harder to resell.

Avoid leaving spare keys in or near your vehicle.

Consider a dashcam with parking mode to record any theft attempt.

Use a Faraday pouch for key fobs to ward off signal theft.

Stay alert at all times in high-crime areas and quickly report suspicious activity.

These measures make your car less appealing and more challenging to steal. If your vehicle takes some effort to steal, thieves will usually move on.

The vehicles thieves are most likely to steal across America in 2024

Car Total Stolen Hyundai Elantra 31,712 Hyundai Sonata 26,720 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 21,666 Honda Accord 18,539 Kia Optima 17,493 Honda Civic 15,727 Kia Soul 13,562 Ford F150 Series 12,952 Toyota Camry 12,296 Dodge Charger 11,452

The most popular vehicles to steal in the Pacific Northwest

Idaho - Ford truck 150 Series

No surprise that the most popular vehicle to steal in Idaho is a truck. A different truck caught the thief's eye in the Southern states: the Chevy Silverado 1500, especially in Texas.

Why?

Why?

Honda Civics are popular targets for theft due to their high numbers, valuable parts, and the lack of advanced anti-theft technology in older models, making them easy targets.

Washington - Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantras, like the Honda Civic, are popular targets for theft due to their widespread availability, valuable parts, and some models' weaker anti-theft systems, making them easy for thieves to steal.

Why Civics and Elantras Are Vulnerable

Older Models ( 1990s–early 2000s ) : Lack immobilizers or advanced alarms, with simple lock mechanisms easily bypassed (e.g., slim-jim tools).

High Demand for Parts : Both models are popular , so stolen parts (engines, airbags) are easily sold.

Software Flaws : Some 2010s Hyundais and Kias, including Elantras, had ignition vulnerabilities that could be exploited via USB cables, which were popularized on social media.

