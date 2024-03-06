What are the TOP 3 items purchased on Amazon Right Now?

This week, it was announced that Jeff Bezos passed Elon Musk as the world’s richest man.

Jeff has made his billions, at Amazon, a Seattle-based company that makes sure, that we the buying public, find things that we seem to need online. Amazon then ships it to our front door amazingly fast.

What is Amazon’s secret sauce?

Jeff Bezos makes sure Amazon is constantly providing the most popular products. This simple mission, of being customer centered - is fueled by Amazon’s four guiding principles.

Customer obsession rather than competitor focus

Passion for invention

Commitment to operational excellence

Long-term thinking.

Get our free mobile app

So what is America Obsessing over this week?

The top three:

A miracle cleaning paste, the top buzzing makeup item applauded by social media influencers, and the teeth top whitening product of the moment.

So what is this pink paste that miraculously cleans?

The Pink Stuff from Star Drops via Amazon.com The Pink Stuff from Star Drops via Amazon.com loading...

Its Star Drops, a “Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste” - Nicknamed the Pink Stuff.

For just $4.99 you can have it remove stains, grease, and grime. Stoves, Kitchen Floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, and glass shower doors - can all be cleaned with the pink cleaning paste. It’s seemingly the most sought-after product on Amazon.

The top selling makeup product

That YouTubers, Tik Tokers are raving about

Getting some shimmer from e.l.f. via Amazon Getting some shimmer from e.l.f. via Amazon loading...

It's from e.l.f. - A multi stick that adds shimmer for people on the go! All for just five bucks.

Finally - the third most popular product, is another easy to use beauty product for everyone.

Three teeth-whitening pens via Amazon Three teeth-whitening pens via Amazon loading...

The VieBeauti Teeth Whitening product - that gives you three easy to use teeth whitening pens for just under $15.

INFO: Amazon

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa