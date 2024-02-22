Have you made plans to view the next total solar eclipse?

On Monday, April 8th, 2024 -America will experience a total solar eclipse - and won't happen again (in the US) until 2044 (More on that later.)

You'll be able to experience it - If you live in the following locations

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Southern Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, Western New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The major cities that will experience this historic event include:

Mazatlan, Mexico

Durango, Mexico

Dallas and San Antonio, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio

Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, New York

Erie, Pennsylvania

Montpelier, Vermont

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

'The 115-mile-wide path of totality will pass over portions of Mexico and the United States, ending in Canada.' -USA Today

Here in the Pacific Northwest, we'll get anywhere between 20% to 45% of solar eclipse coverage in the 11 am hour.

If you can't make it to a location to see the totality - here is a map showing the percentage the country will experience.

Image via GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Did you see the recent total eclipse in 2017?

Back on August 21st, 2017 - my son and I made the trip down to eastern Oregon to watch the last total solar eclipse in North America. I saved my glasses from that historic event and will use them again on April 8th.

Here is when the Partial eclipse will begin here in the state of Washington

Our partial eclipse in the Pacific Northwest will begin at 10:39 am. The maximum (25% for us in Wenatchee,) will be at 11:31 am. The partial eclipse event will end at 12:45 pm.

CREDIT for the motion graphic is courtesy of Earthsky.org

After the April 8th event, when will we get another total eclipse in the USA?

You'll have to wait until August 23rd, 2044 - and will only be visible in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Get more info on the 2044 event here.

INFO: Earthsky.org, USA Today, Planetary.org

