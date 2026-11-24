As a child, I always gravitated toward the toy section of any department store. I specifically remember the model airplanes and Star Wars collectibles (X-Wing fighters, Darth Vader figurines). The selection of toys, games, gadgets, and outdoor sporting goods still has a bit of magic, even as an adult.

Before you load up the cart this holiday season, it's worth a look at the annual "10 Worst Toys" list from World Against Toys Causing Harm, known as W.A.T.C.H. Hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 269,400 toy-related injuries last year, and about two-thirds of the patients were kids under 14.

The List

W.A.T.C.H.'s 54th annual list was unveiled at a children's hospital in Boston. The group says the toys represent categories of hazards, and none is necessarily recalled. Here's the 2026 roundup.

PBJ's Plush Ball Jellies Rainbow Unicorn: choking and ingestion risk for children 5 and under

Snackles Sulley: suffocation risk for infants

Zuru XShot Performance Break Barrel Dart Blaster: eye injuries

Marvel's The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists: blunt-force and impact injuries

Wilberry Owl: aspiration and ingestion risk for young children

Faux Bow Protégé: eye and face injuries

Our Generation Hop In Cat Carrier: choking hazard for young children

Sky Rover KnightForce Helicopter: eye, face, and other impact injuries

Sweet Candy Perfume Lab: chemical-related injuries

Original Koosh Slingshot: eye injuries

1935: Young boys in the city of Palma, Mallorca, race with their 'rados', or wheels on sticks. (Getty Images) 1935: Young boys in the city of Palma, Mallorca, race with their 'rados', or wheels on sticks. (Getty Images)

Smart Shopping, and a Word on Jarts

Buy toys that match your child's age, and check for small parts if there's a baby in the house. Treat anything that shoots or launches with care, and keep it pointed away from faces. You can also check cpsc.gov for recalls before you buy.

Now, about those metal lawn darts, the Jarts of my childhood. I somehow survived neighborhoods full of heavy, weighted darts sailing through the air. I was lucky. Between 1978 and 1986, lawn darts sent an estimated 6,100 people to the emergency room, and at least three children died. The Consumer Product Safety Commission banned them in 1988.

The CPSC has noted that old sets may still be in garages and thrift stores, and it urges people to destroy them. If you find some in the garage, don't pass them to a neighbor.

So enjoy the toy aisle this season. Just read the box first.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman