Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 30 New Locations Including Washington

As a child born in the late 60s, I always knew about Toy “R” Us stores. They always carried the hottest toys featured in TV commercials. Examples of toys I longed for in the 70s included Evel Knievel’s wind-up bike that jumped over boxes in my living room, and the hand-held electronic football game. I also loved those obnoxiously loud Big Wheel sit-down plastic three-wheeled toys that zoomed down all the paved hills in my neighborhood. All of these toys were available at Toys “R” Us.

I knew Toys "R" Us was going through tough times, finally shutting down and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. The iconic brand, which looked to bounce back in 2018, thankfully opened new stores just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season. On October 16th, the toy company opened over 30 locations in the U.S. for the winter holidays, including eight flagship stores and more than 20 temporary seasonal store shops.

How does this expansion compare to previous Toys 'R' Us comebacks?

America’s most recognizable toy company attempted to revive itself in 2018 and, recently, in 2023, opened a flagship store at Minnesota's Mall of America. Two years later, Toys “R” Us is still around and operating. This year, eight permanent stores joined the Minnesota location, and 20 more seasonal stores are opening for the holidays—including in Washington state. Some have already made their soft openings on October 16th.

Where are the new permanent Toys 'R' Us flagship stores located?

  • Chicago Premium Outlets (Aurora, Illinois)
  • Camarillo Premium Outlets (Camarillo, California)
  • Arundel Mills (Hanover, Maryland)
  • Jordan Creek Town Center (Des Moines, Iowa)
  • Westroads Mall (Omaha, Nebraska)
  • Denver Premium Outlets (Thornton, Colorado)
  • Tanger Outlets Deer Park (Deer Park, New York)
  • Towne East Square (Wichita, Kansas)

Where are the 20 Toys “R” Us Seasonal stores?

  • Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • Grapevine, Texas
  • Metairie, Louisiana
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Columbia, Maryland
  • Lubbock, Texas
  • Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Washington
  • Farmington, Utah
  • Deptford, New Jersey
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Manchester, New Hampshire
  • Emeryville, California
  • Novi, Michigan
  • Lone Tree, Colorado
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Sevierville, Tennessee
  • King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
  • Westlake, Ohio
  • Buffalo, New York
