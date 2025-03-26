Flying Out of Sea-Tac? You’ll Now Need a Permit to Travel Here

I’ve lived on both American coasts - and can boldly say that Washington is one of the best places in America to visit or live. If you’re visiting mild western Washington, enjoy great daytrips, like driving around the Olympic Peninsula. You can also grab some fresh seafood and find a place to have your to-go cup of espresso or latte on the banks of Puget Sound and stare out at Mount Rainier, or the Olympic Mountains on a clear day.

Washington has plenty of places to play and explore on both sides of the Cascade Mountain range. Eastern Washington beckons with its sunny, dry climate and the rolling Palouse hills to the rugged Enchantments on the eastern slopes of the Cascades. The Yakima Valley, Walla Walla, and Lake Chelan wineries are world-class.

Spokane’s charming riverfront, the beautiful town of Chelan, and Leavenworth’s Bavarian charm are only three examples of the state of Washington’s drawing power to all corners. We're blessed to call Washington home.

If you love to travel, one popular destination now requires you to apply for a permit before booking passage.

A change in policy took place in early 2025

New information from the U.S. State Department: Washington residents and all U.S. citizens will need to take an extra step for travel to the United Kingdom. Beginning January 8, 2025, American citizens must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter England, Scotland, or Wales.

The UK Gears Up For General Election On July 4th Getty Images loading...

U.S. citizens who travel to the United Kingdom for tourism, family visits, business, or other reasons, with a stay of six months or less, will now require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before travel.

Effective January 8, 2025, all U.S. citizens transiting through or traveling to the United Kingdom for tourism, family visits, business meetings, conferences, or short-term study for 6 months or less will require an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel. -US Department of State

So, how do you apply for an ETA?

You can apply online and upload a photo of yourself and a picture of your passport. The application fee is approximately $13.

