North American U2 fans have waited a long time for this. Today, the band announced 15 stadium shows for 2027 on its Carnaval de Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour. It follows the release of the band's 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz, their first new material since 2017's Songs of Experience.

The North American leg opens August 13 in Miami and wraps on October 18 at BC Place in Vancouver, B.C. That's the closest stop for those of us in Washington. The tour has already announced dates across Europe and South America, including cities that sold out instantly.

The War on Drugs opens the shows from September 27 through October 18, including Vancouver.

U2's NORTH AMERICAN LEG

Aug. 13 – Miami, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium **

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium **

Aug. 20 – Baltimore, Maryland @ M&T Bank Stadium **

Aug. 26 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium **

Aug. 28 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium **

Sept. 3 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field **

Sept. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium **

Sept. 9 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium **

Sept. 14 – Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium **

Sept. 27 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium ^

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, California @ SoFi Stadium ^

Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium ^

Oct. 15 – Santa Clara, California @ Levi’s Stadium ^

Oct. 18 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place ^

** with support from Stephen Wilson Jr.

^ with support from the War on Drugs

U2's surprise street performance at Dublin's Bewley's Grafton Street (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for U2) U2's surprise street performance at Dublin's Bewley's Grafton Street (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for U2)

How to Get Tickets

There are several chances, and the order matters. The U2.com subscriber presale starts Monday, November 30, at 10 a.m. A Visa cardholder presale follows on Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m., while supplies last, since Visa is an official sponsor.

Then comes the artist presale on Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. To take part, you must sign up for a U2.com subscription by Sunday, November 29, at 6 p.m. Pacific. Click this link to do so. No codes are needed. Access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Ticketmaster says it's adding protections to block bad actors from signing up. General sales begin December 4.

Planning the Trip

A Vancouver show means crossing the border, so check your documents early. You'll need a passport or an enhanced driver's license to cross. Hotels in downtown Vancouver also fill fast for a stadium concert, so look at lodging as soon as you've got tickets.

It's a long drive from the Wenatchee Valley, but it's a fall weekend, the finale of a worldwide tour, and a band that has been selling out stadiums for decades. For a lot of us, it's worth the miles.

Set your reminders now. Sign up for the artist presale by Sunday, and mark December 3 on the calendar.

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