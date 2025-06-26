How A Sticker Is Changing The Way WA Mail Carriers Meet Dogs
Many visitors visit our home weekly—FedEx, UPS, and pizza delivery drivers. If you have issues with home repairs, a general contractor may stop by to help resolve your problem.
Just about every day, weekends included, the trusted USPS letter carrier, who used to walk house to house, now arrives in a small white vehicle. Is it possible that the USPS uses small mail trucks to combat a problem with aggressive dogs?
I get it.
These loving dogs are honestly just trying to protect their treasured family of humans.
At the same time, mail carriers who still walk to deliver mail in all sorts of weather need our support and attention.
What dog owners can do
Most of us are familiar with the general time when postal workers arrive at their destinations every day.
Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize potentially dangerous interactions.
When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep your dog inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door, in another room, or on a leash.
IMPORTANT NOTE regarding your children
Pet owners should also remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier. Why? Your dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.
USPS Paw Program
The Paws Program began four years ago and has steadily expanded nationwide to reduce the number of mail carrier injuries caused by dog bites. The program is already in states like North Dakota and Montana. It hasn't arrived here in Washington just yet.
Bright Orange and Yellow Paw Stickers
The USPS mail carrier safety program places bright yellow and orange paw print stickers not only on the house where a dog lives but also on the neighboring house of another dog. This gives the USPS employee a heads-up to be on alert when approaching the house, particularly after you or your home has been specifically identified.
A yellow sticker indicates a dog resides at the following delivery address, and an orange sticker means a dog resides at that address. The program is intended to protect letter carriers from potential dog bites. - USPS
An Accompanying postcard will also arrive via mail
In addition to the brightly colored paw sticker, a postcard explaining the USPS Paws Program will be delivered to your home. This will help spread awareness and encourage everyone to help keep our mail carriers safe.
This has become a successful program with positive results
The program has been a success in other states across the United States.
A colorful paw print on your mailbox could soon be arriving to your mailbox. This is not just a sticker; it's a symbol of a community coming together to keep each other safe, which we should all be proud to be a part of.
