The United States Postal Service (USPS) has a history of implementing regular rate increases, significantly affecting the pricing of various shipping services. Notably, these rate adjustments have occurred multiple times: in July 2025, January 2025, and July 2024. Additionally, the cost of First-Class Mail stamps has risen, with the most recent increase in July 2025.

This pattern of frequent rate hikes reflects the USPS's evolving financial landscape, in which the need for revenue has prompted a series of adjustments over a relatively short period. Although the Postal Service adheres to a policy that caps increases for "market-dominant" services to the rate of inflation, the reality of these escalations underscores the challenges the agency faces in balancing operational costs with public services.

The USPS announced plans to raise its shipping prices in the coming new year.

Canva Canva loading...

USPS Shipping Prices To Increase In 2026

The USPS has submitted a notice to the Postal Regulatory Commission regarding a rate increase.

Residents of Washington can expect the following increases:

6.6% for Priority Mail

5.1% for Priority Mail Express

7.8% for USPS Ground Advantage

6% for Parcel Select

For example, the price of the Priority Mail medium flat-rate box will rise from $21.95 to $22.95, and the large flat-rate box will increase from $31.40 to $31.50.

Canva Canva loading...

Changes Will Go Into Effect In Early 2026

The adjustments have been approved by the Board of Governors and will take effect on January 18, 2026. These changes are pending final review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) relies on revenue from the sale of postage, products, and services to cover its operating expenses and does not receive taxpayer funding. The USPS also states that market conditions determine the prices for shipping services.

It is important to note that these changes will not impact the price of a First-Class Mail stamp.

Keep Reading:

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail

Items That Can't Be Shipped Via U.S. Mail It's illegal to ship these items by mail in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart