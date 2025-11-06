Are $2 bills still in circulation in Washington? Yes, they are! Although you might not see them often, billions of dollars in $2 bills are still around. If you're younger, you may not even know they exist. I remember having some $2 bills when I was younger.

My family thought they were special and collected them, but only spent them later.

At that time, that $2 really helped me out. Now, I wish I had kept some because they might be worth more today. The U.S. $2 bill started circulating during the Civil War in 1862. Since they were not widely used, people felt they were rare even back then. Today, the U.S. Treasury still prints $2 bills, but only in small amounts. Most of the bills you find are worth their face value, but some could be worth more.

Bankrate.com has published a list of which $2 bills are valuable

Red Seal Notes (1928–1963) — Older $2 bills featuring a red Treasury seal can sell for $100 to $500, depending on their condition.

Star Notes — These bills feature a small star next to the serial number, indicating that they are rare printing replacements. Some of these bills are worth up to $1,000.

1976 Bicentennial Series — While most notes are generally valued at face value, uncirculated or misprinted versions can fetch $20–$50 or more.

Low or Fancy Serial Numbers — Collectors like bills with repeating, sequential, or palindromic numbers. These special bills can sell for high prices.

$2 dollar bill from the WSF's via Canva $2 bill from the WSF via Canva loading...

Where’s a good place to get a $2 bill in Washington?

Last spring, my family took a trip to Whidbey Island. I paid for my ferry ticket with cash and got a $2 bill and a silver dollar piece in my change! I love Washington State ferries. They always give out half dollars, two-dollar bills, and dollar coins in their change. If you want to collect these hard-to-find pieces of currency, take a trip on a Washington State ferry boat and pay with cash. You might get some as change!

