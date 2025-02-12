Washington Burger Joint Named One Of America’s Best

If you need a quick, tasty burger in any town, you’ll find a locally owned spot that delivers. What locations are considered the best in America? The Lovefood website reviews burger restaurants from actual customers. When a location caught the website's attention, the staff visited it to evaluate themselves. Lovefood also weighted its decision for the best location in each state���based on local awards.

Here are the best burger joints in the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho: Boise Fry Company, Boise

At the Boise Fry Company, fries are the show's star, but the burgers, as Lovefood puts it, “have not been neglected.” See for yourself and select a hand-crafted, locally sourced burger cooked according to the Boise Fry Company’s secret recipe.

Montana: The Burger Dive, Billings

Looking at the website for The Burger Dive, you’ll see they humble brag at their 'burger champions.' The Burger Dive has won over its customers with locally made buns, allowing the 1/3lb fresh beef patty to win you over. Their fresh-cut french fries and onion rings only add to a burger spot that should be on your bucket list.

Oregon: PDX Sliders, Portland

Ten years ago, the PDX Sliders food truck won over the city with its juicy three-inch sliders. Now, you can enjoy a larger full-sized burger or their classic award-winning three-inch sliders in a physical location. Try any of their three Portland locations.

Washington: Von’s 1000 Spirits, Woodinville

There is a Von’s 1000 Spirits location on 1st Avenue, just below Pike Place Market and across the street from the Seattle Art Museum. Their Woodinville location caught the attention of the East Side community and the writers at Lovefood. This award-winning place is just up the hill from Chateau St. Michelle Winery and the concert venue on Redmond-Woodinville Road. If you love your burger and fries, try Von’s 1000 Spirits - one of the best burger places in America.

