Washington's most popular state park features nearly 40 miles of trails. Whether you prefer tent camping or enjoy the comforts of an RV, this state park offers 172 tent sites and 134 partial hookup locations. Be sure to bring your camera as you stroll along two bridges that offer stunning postcard views from both sides.

MY TIP: Try to secure a site at Cranberry Lake Campground.

Why?

You can fish and swim in one of the best lakes in Washington. Cranberry Lake is surprisingly warm, making it ideal for swimming. Additionally, you are close to excellent beachcombing opportunities along the Salish Sea.

It's a classic campground that Hollywood producers would envision for a typical American family campsite. Located at the far west end of the North Cascades Highway (Route 20), it's not far from the Burlington outlet malls. There are plenty of grassy spots perfect for spreading out a picnic blanket and enjoying a meal. You'll have access to 4,000 acres along the riverside, where you can skip rocks and swim in the gentle, flowing Skagit River.

Tip: Bring your fishing gear, kayak, and trail shoes! Explore nearly 4 miles of wooded trails at this family-friendly and pet-friendly state park.

Washington's first state park opened in 1915. If you have a boat, bring it to explore Samish Bay. You can also hike or mountain bike to enjoy stunning views of the San Juan Islands.

MY TIP:

Purchase a crab trap and enjoy catching fresh crab! You can also gather delicious shellfish. Make sure to check the state health department’s real-time go/no-go status for shellfish harvesting at Larrabee State Park.

Located in the heart of Vacationland USA, Lake Chelan State Park enjoys over 300 days of sunshine each year! With 6,000 feet of lakefront shoreline, the park offers moorage for boats, waterskiing, stand-up paddleboarding, and even larger-than-life party floats for up to eight people! The sandy beach is perfect for swimming and sunbathing. After spending some time in the water, you can either cook a meal over a campfire or order delicious food from Panini’s In The Park, which provides beverages, hot meals, groceries, and camping supplies you might have forgotten to pack.

Plus, the charming town of Chelan is just minutes away, making it one of the best small towns in Washington!

MY TIP:

Lake Chelan State Park’s lakefront camping spots are considered some of the most desirable in the state. Be sure to review the camp map and circle all the waterfront sites, as this is important for your reservation. You can reserve these sites online up to nine months in advance, starting exactly at 7:00 AM. However, if you haven’t done this yet, you may be too late. If you’re flexible, there’s a chance you could secure a waterfront camping site as a walk-in. Sometimes people cancel, and you might find a great spot at the last minute!

