Your Ultimate “Gotta-Do-It” Washington State Camping Bucket List

If you live in Washington State, then take FULL advantage of our nation's BEST campsites! Here’s a few that you gotta try. Put this list on your fridge and tick them off one by one! You’ll thank me later.

Deception Pass Park Foundation (via Facebook) Deception Pass Park Foundation (via Facebook) loading...

Washington’s most-visited state park offers nearly 40 miles of trails. Whether you’re a tent camper or love to relax in an RV. This state park offers 172 tent sites and 134 partial hookup locations. Bring your camera and walk along two bridges with postcard views from both.

MY PERSONAL TIP: Try and snag a site at Cranberry Lake Campground. Why? You can fish and swim one of the best swimming lakes in Washington. Cranberry Lake is surprisingly warm. You're also not far from great beachcombing along the Salish Sea.

Rasar State Park CREDIT: Robyn Pincus (via Facebook) Rasar State Park CREDIT: Robyn Pincus (via Facebook) loading...

It's a classic campground - the kind that hollywood producers would want for a typical American family campsite. On the far west end of the North Cascades Highway (Route 20) not far from the Burlington outlet malls. Plenty of grassy spots to bring the picnic blanket and all the fixins. You’ll have access to 4,000 acres of riverside to skip rocks and swim in the lazy moving Skagit River.

MY PERSONAL TIP: Bring your fishing gear, bring your kayak. Bring your trail shoes too! There’s nearly 4 miles of wooded trails for you to discover at this family and pet friendly state park

John Carr (via Facebook) John Carr (via Facebook) loading...

Washington’s very first state park opened in 1915. Gotta boat? Bring it and make your way around Samish Bay. You’ll also want to hike or mountain bike and get some great views of the San Juan Islands.

MY PERSONAL TIP:

Buy a crab cages/trap and go get some fresh crab! You can also harvest some fresh tasty shellfish. Check the state health department’s real time go/no-go status for shellfish harvesting at Larrabee State Park.

Lake Chelan State Park (via Facebook) Lake Chelan State Park (via Facebook) loading...

Located in the heart of Vacationland USA with over 300 days of sunshine! Boasting 6,000 feet of lakefront shoreline, Lake Chelan State Park offers moorage for you boat, waterski, your standup paddle board or your larger than life party floaty for 8! Their sandy beach is great for swimming or sunbathing. After some time in the water, you can either cook up a meal over campfire, order some great food from Panini’s In The Park (that offers beverages, hot food, groceries, or camping items you might have forgot to pack,) You also have Chelan, one of the best small towns in Washington, just minutes away!

MY PERSONAL TIP:

Lake Chelan State Park’s Lakefront camping spots are arguably the most sought after sites in the state. Look over the camp map and circle all the waterfront sites and (this is important) and reserve them 9 months in advance (online) to the day at 7am! ...7:00am and 30 seconds? You’re probably too late. Make it happen! I was just there and found out from a camp host that you can stumble into a waterfront camping site as a walk-in. People sometimes cancel and you might possibly find something great at the last minute!

INFO: Washington State Parks

10 Cleanest Lakes In America 10 Cleanest Lakes In America