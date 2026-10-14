Four-year college now costs anywhere from $31,000 to $65,000 a year, including tuition, room, and board. That’s a hard number to swallow, and it’s why families keep asking the same question: which schools actually give you your money’s worth?

WalletHub tried to answer it by comparing 738 colleges and universities nationwide. The company scored each school on 30 measures, from student-faculty ratio and graduation rate to loan default rates and median salary after graduation.

Washington’s Top Performers

Whitman College in Walla Walla ranks 78th nationally, a strong showing among hundreds of schools.

A Yahoo/Tri-City Herald piece published today says WalletHub ranked Whitman 17th on its separate college-only list. With all colleges and Universities combined, the Walla Walla school came in 78th. Not bad at all. The University of Washington in Seattle comes next at 100th.

Gonzaga in Spokane ranks 229th, and Seattle University ranks 265th. The University of Puget Sound lands at 318th. Western Washington University in Bellingham is 386th, followed by Whitworth University in north Spokane at 396th.

Pacific Lutheran University in Lakewood ranks 408th, and Saint Martin’s University in Lacey is 579th. The Evergreen State College in Olympia rounds out the state’s list at 716th.

What the Rankings Don’t Say

Graphic Above: WalletHub

Nationally, the top of the list includes names you’d expect. Princeton, MIT, and Yale lead the universities. Wellesley, Pomona, and Harvey Mudd lead the colleges. Washington schools aren’t in that group, but WalletHub notes that universities generally rank higher than colleges because of graduate programs and higher post-graduation earnings.

A number can also hide a lot. A school’s rank reflects the weights WalletHub chose, so it’s a reasonable starting point, but it won’t tell you whether a campus feels like home.

For many local families in Washington state, the practical point is cost. Whitman, Gonzaga, and the University of Washington are within a few hours’ drive, which saves on travel, and a hands-on visit tells you more than any ranking. If you’re comparing options this fall, check each school’s net price and not just the sticker price, and ask about financial aid early.

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