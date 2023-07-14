Compared to the Rest of America, Is Washington State Expensive?

We know that living in the most beautiful part of the country comes at a price. But just how much? We get the stark news from The Cost of Living Index , which is updated bi-annually. Cost of living estimates come from household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent estimates, in March of 2023.

I would have guessed that it's more expensive to live in Washington State, in large part because of the high cost of living in the Puget Sound region. You’ll see from the data below that this is indeed correct. The average cost of living in the state of Washington is 15% higher than the national average.

Housing is the biggest reason for this with average housing costs in Washington being 24% higher than the national average. We do enjoy lower utility rates (10% lower.) The price of groceries are roughly 14% higher than in the rest of the country.

The price of clothing is also 14% higher than the national average.

Healthcare services cost 20% higher in Washington compared to the national average. Entertainment and grooming services (nails, hair, etc.) are 14% higher.

Cost of Living in Washington Compared to National Average Housing (Buy and Rent) 24% higher Utilities (Monthly) 10% lower Food 11% higher Healthcare 20% higher Transportation 18% higher Goods & Services 14% higher

The priciest city in Washington?

Seattle. Where the cost of living is 31% higher compared to the state average and 50% higher than in the rest of the country.

The cheapest city in Washington?

Yakima. Cost of living here is 15% lower than the state average and 2% lower than the national average.

The figures of Washington towns, including Wenatchee & Moses Lake.

City, State Compared to State Average Compared to National Average Seattle, WA 31% higher 50% higher Friday Harbor, WA 18% higher 35% higher Bremerton, WA 7% higher 23% higher Tacoma, WA 7% higher 23% higher Bellingham, WA 4% higher 20% higher Mount Vernon, WA 4% higher 20% higher Olympia, WA 1% lower 14% higher Everett, WA 3% lower 12% higher Moses Lake, WA 9% lower 4% higher Vancouver, WA 10% lower 4% higher Spokane, WA 10% lower 3% higher Wenatchee, WA 11% lower 2% higher Kennewick, WA 14% lower 1% lower Yakima, WA 15% lower 2% lower

-Info Source: Rentcafe.com via the C2ER Cost of Living Index

