See Which High Schools Ranked the Highest in Washington
Education experts at US News released their annual high school rankings.
Scroll down to find out:
- The top 20 high schools east of the Cascades Mountains
Top 10 Washington High Schools
10 -Vashon Island High School
9 - Bellevue High School
8 - Issaquah High School
7 - Mercer Island High School
6 - Bainbridge High School
5 - Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila)
4 - Newport Senior High School (Bellevue)
3 - Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue)
1 - Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) - 3rd ranked in the country
The Top 20 Washington High Schools East of the Cascades
20 - Okanogan High School
119th-ranked high school in Washington
Okanogan School District
Enrollment: 312
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: N/A
19 - Highland High School (Cowiche, WA)
116th-ranked high school in Washington
Highland School District (South of Naches/HWY 12)
Enrollment: 338
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18to 1
College readiness: N/A
18 - Mabton Jr. Sr. High School (Yakima County)
112th-ranked high school in Washington
Mabton School District
Enrollment: 235
Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1
College readiness: 18.6%
17 - Pride Prep School (Spokane)
111th-ranked high school in Washington
Pride Prep Charter School District
Enrollment: 293
Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1
College readiness: 14.1%
16 - East Valley High School (Yakima, WA)
104th-ranked high school in Washington
East Valley School District
Enrollment: 1,036
Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1
College readiness: 15.6%
15 - Pateros High School
101st-ranked high school in Washington
Pateros School District
Enrollment: 98
Student-to-teacher ratio: 13 to 1
College readiness: N/A
14 - Walla Walla High School
87th-ranked high school in Washington
Walla Walla School District
Enrollment: 1,631
Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1
College readiness: 22.9%
13 - Richland High School
85th-ranked high school in Washington
Richland School District
Enrollment: 2,137
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 22.1%
12 - North Central High School
81st-ranked high school in Washington
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,506
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 30.8%
11 - Ridgefield High School
79th-ranked high school in Washington
Ridgefield School District
Enrollment: 1,133
Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1
College readiness: 29.3%
10 - Freeman High School (Rockford, WA)
74th-ranked high school in Washington
Freeman School District
Enrollment: 291
Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1
College readiness: 22.5%
9 - Kamiakin High School
72nd-ranked high school in Washington
Kennewick School District
Enrollment: 1,884
Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1
College readiness: 27.3%
8 - Mt Spokane High School
71st-ranked high school in Washington
Mead School District
Enrollment: 1,493
Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1
College readiness: 27.4%
7 - Hanford High School
58th-ranked high school in Washington
Richland School District
Enrollment: 1,788
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 21.1%
6 - Ferris High School
56th-ranked high school in Washington
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,631
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 29.3%
5 - Mead Senior High School
53rd-ranked high school in Washington
Mead School District
Enrollment: 1,809
Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1
College readiness: 27.2%
4 - Lakeside High School
52nd-ranked high school in Washington
Nine Mile Falls School District
Enrollment: 489
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 32.6%
3 - Lewis & Clark High School
32nd-ranked high school in Washington
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,739
Teacher-to-student ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 41.2%
2 - Pullman High School
29th-ranked high school in Washington
Pullman School District
Enrollment: 896
Teacher-to-student ratio: 19 to 1
College readiness: 39.8%
1 - Almira Coulee Hartline High School
26th-ranked high school in Washington
Coulee-Hartline School District
Enrollment: 88
Teacher-to-student ratio: 10 to 1
College readiness: 49%
NCW High School’s Making it in WA’s Top 230 high schools:
144th in Washington Digital Learning Center (Moses Lake)
169th in Washington: Moses Lake High School
175th in Washington: Cashmere High School
178th in Washington: Odessa High School
193rd in Washington: Brewster High School
201st in Washington: Washington Virtual Academy, Omak
202nd in Washington: Eastmont Senior High School
212nd in Washington: Connell High School
214th in Washington: Entiat Middle and High School
281th in Washington: Warden High School
