Experts are warning that Thanksgiving traffic in Washington is going to be busier than ever before! A record number of people will be taking to the roads for the upcoming holiday. (If you're planning to travel, be sure to check the times at the bottom of this article to know when to avoid hitting the road.)

Nearly 82 Million Americans Projected to Travel over Thanksgiving

According to AAA, 81.8 million people will travel at least some miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 25, to Monday, December 1, setting a new overall record. 90 percent of travelers will drive, officials say.

"That number could end up being higher if some air travelers decide to drive instead of fly, following recent flight cancellations," AAA stated.

In 2024, AAA predicted that 80.2 million people would drive over 50 miles for Thanksgiving. In 2023, 78.2 million people were expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

Travel experts believe more people will be driving this year due to concerns over "recent flight cancellations."

Living in North Central Washington gives us an advantage

I-90 Westbound into Issaquah via Canva

When tens of thousands of vehicles, boats, and RVs from Western Washington converge upon Snoqualmie Pass during Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving weekends, the traffic backup can extend for hours, creating a slow-moving mess. I usually drive in the opposite direction and stick to the speed limit both ways, unless there’s an accident.

Thanksgiving Is The Worst When It Comes To Holiday Traffic

Thanksgiving weekend traffic volumes via WSDOT

Thanksgiving is considered the "busiest holiday for travel," according to AAA, exceeding both Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. For residents of Western Washington driving to visit friends and relatives, journeys across Snoqualmie Pass will encounter heavy traffic just before noon on Wednesday and continue until 5 PM. Stevens Pass and White Pass will have a similar uptick in volume on Wednesday.

"Thanksgiving travel numbers are always impressive because this holiday has become synonymous with heading out of town to spend time with loved ones" -AAA

Thanksgiving weekend traffic volumes via WSDOT

The Westbound return across Snoqualmie Pass will be heavy on Saturday, with even higher volumes on Sunday.

Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025