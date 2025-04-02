16 Washington Hospitals Earned an “A” Rating in 2025

In early March of 2024, my mother had a health emergency. The hospital staff at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale, thankfully, saved her life.

The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.

The grades from medical experts come from highly accredited institutions like Harvard, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.

Heart Hospital Uses Technology To Reduce Errors Getty Images loading...

Late last summer in 2024, Leapfrog graded 46 Washington hospitals. 13 Washington hospitals made an "A" rating. Click HERE to see the 2024 Washington hospital grades.

The recent 2025 report card now shows 49 hospitals that were graded on how each institution deals with:

Infections

Problems with surgery,

Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,

What measures do they have in place to prevent errors?

Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

How well they communicate with each other.

16 WA Hospitals Recently Earned an “A” rating

Capital Medical Center (Olympia)

3900 Capital Mall Drive SW

EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)

12040 NE 128th Street

MultiCare Covington Medical Center (Covington)

17700 SE 272nd St

MultiCare Valley Hospital (Spokane Valley)

12606 E Mission Ave

(Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)

400 NE Mother Joseph Place

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

2901 Squalicum Parkway

St. Anne Hospital (Burien)

16251 Sylvester Road SW

St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)

11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

11315 Bridgeport Way SW

St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way)

34515 Ninth Avenue S.

A 4-day-old newborn baby, who has been placed among empty baby beds (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma

1717 S. J Street

St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)

1800 NW Myhre Rd

Swedish Health Services Issaquah

751 N.E. Blakely Drive

Swedish Medical Center Ballard (Seattle)

5300 Tallman Avenue NW

Swedish Medical Center First Hill (Seattle)

747 Broadway

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

1100 Ninth Avenue

A Nurse disposes of medical waste on the ICU ward. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)ring The Covid-19 Pandemic Getty Images loading...

7 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “B” rating

Madigan Army Medical Center (JBLM - Tacoma)

9040 Jackson Ave

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center (Auburn)

202 N. Division Street

MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (Spokane)

800 W. Fifth Avenue

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)

401 15th Avenue SE

Swedish Edmonds Hospital

21601 76th Avenue W.

Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill (Seattle)

500 17th Avenue

Tacoma General Hospital

315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Healthcare workers take care of a patient in the ICU ward. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)y In Hard-Hit Czech Region Getty Images loading...

25 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “C” rating

Confluence Health Hospital - Central Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Central Washington Hospital)

1201 S Miller St

Confluence Health Hospital - Mares Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Wenatchee Valley Medical Center)

820 N Chelan Ave

EvergreenHealth Monroe

14701 179th Ave SE

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen)

915 Anderson Dr

Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

325 Ninth Avenue

391978 04: A laptop computer sits in the newly-opened emergency room. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

Island Health (Anacortes)

1211 24th St

Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Richland)

888 Swift Boulevard

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)

2211 NE 139th St

MultiCare Allenmore Hospital (Tacoma)

1901 S. Union Avenue

MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

2811 Tieton Drive

Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)

939 Caroline St

Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)

1035 116th Avenue NE

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)

1615 Delaware Street

Natacha, 28 is seen in hospital with her youngest, a baby girl of 2 months on August 22, 2005 iser, she claims to have never used IV drugs. Natacha contracted the disease from her husband. Getty Images is partnering with the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS ongoing projects. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***er youngest, a baby girl of 2 months on August 22, 2005 iser, she claims to have never used IV drugs. Natacha contracted the disease from her husband. So far two of her children have tested negative and she is hoping it will be the same for the latest child. Getty Images is partnering with the Global Business Coalition on HIV/AIDS ongoing projects. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Getty Images loading...

Providence Centralia Hospital (Centralia)

914 S. Scheuber Road

Providence Holy Family Hospital (Spokane)

5633 N Lidgerwood St

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

1700 13th Street

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)

101 W 8th Ave

Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Walla Walla)

401 W. Poplar Street

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

413 Lilly Road NE

Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)

801 E. Wheeler Road

Skagit Valley Hospital (Mount Vernon)

300 Hospital Pkwy

Trios Southridge Hospital (Kennewick)

3810 Plaza Way

University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus (Seattle)

1959 NE Pacific Street

University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus (Seattle)

1550 N. 115th Street

Valley Medical Center (Renton)

400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010

1 WA Hospital Recently Earned a “D” rating

Cascade Valley Hospital (Arlington)

330 S Stillaguamish Ave

LOOK: Grilling Mistakes That Send Millions To The Hospital From gas explosions to internal bodily damage, these are common mistakes many make with their grills that may send you to the hospital. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant