16 Washington Hospitals Earned an “A” Rating in 2025
In early March of 2024, my mother had a health emergency. The hospital staff at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale, thankfully, saved her life.
The Leapfrog Group website gives out hospital safety grades for medical centers all over America.
The grades from medical experts come from highly accredited institutions like Harvard, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, and the CDC.
Late last summer in 2024, Leapfrog graded 46 Washington hospitals. 13 Washington hospitals made an "A" rating. Click HERE to see the 2024 Washington hospital grades.
The recent 2025 report card now shows 49 hospitals that were graded on how each institution deals with:
- Infections
- Problems with surgery,
- Safety problems like falls, collapsed lungs, and blood clots,
- What measures do they have in place to prevent errors?
- Training of the doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.
- How well they communicate with each other.
16 WA Hospitals Recently Earned an “A” rating
Capital Medical Center (Olympia)
3900 Capital Mall Drive SW
EvergreenHealth (Kirkland)
12040 NE 128th Street
MultiCare Covington Medical Center (Covington)
17700 SE 272nd St
MultiCare Valley Hospital (Spokane Valley)
12606 E Mission Ave
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)
400 NE Mother Joseph Place
PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)
2901 Squalicum Parkway
St. Anne Hospital (Burien)
16251 Sylvester Road SW
St. Anthony Hospital (Gig Harbor)
11567 Canterwood Boulevard NW
St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)
11315 Bridgeport Way SW
St. Francis Hospital (Federal Way)
34515 Ninth Avenue S.
St. Joseph Medical Center of Tacoma
1717 S. J Street
St. Michael Medical Center (Silverdale)
1800 NW Myhre Rd
Swedish Health Services Issaquah
751 N.E. Blakely Drive
Swedish Medical Center Ballard (Seattle)
5300 Tallman Avenue NW
Swedish Medical Center First Hill (Seattle)
747 Broadway
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
1100 Ninth Avenue
7 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “B” rating
Madigan Army Medical Center (JBLM - Tacoma)
9040 Jackson Ave
MultiCare Auburn Medical Center (Auburn)
202 N. Division Street
MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (Spokane)
800 W. Fifth Avenue
Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup)
401 15th Avenue SE
21601 76th Avenue W.
Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill (Seattle)
500 17th Avenue
315 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
25 WA Hospitals Recently Earned a “C” rating
Confluence Health Hospital - Central Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Central Washington Hospital)
1201 S Miller St
Confluence Health Hospital - Mares Campus (Wenatchee - formerly known as Wenatchee Valley Medical Center)
820 N Chelan Ave
14701 179th Ave SE
Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital (Aberdeen)
915 Anderson Dr
Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)
325 Ninth Avenue
Island Health (Anacortes)
1211 24th St
Kadlec Regional Medical Center (Richland)
888 Swift Boulevard
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver, WA)
2211 NE 139th St
MultiCare Allenmore Hospital (Tacoma)
1901 S. Union Avenue
MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
2811 Tieton Drive
Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles)
939 Caroline St
Overlake Hospital Medical Center (Bellevue)
1035 116th Avenue NE
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center (Longview)
1615 Delaware Street
Providence Centralia Hospital (Centralia)
914 S. Scheuber Road
Providence Holy Family Hospital (Spokane)
5633 N Lidgerwood St
Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
1700 13th Street
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)
101 W 8th Ave
Providence St. Mary Medical Center (Walla Walla)
401 W. Poplar Street
Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)
413 Lilly Road NE
Samaritan Hospital (Moses Lake)
801 E. Wheeler Road
Skagit Valley Hospital (Mount Vernon)
300 Hospital Pkwy
Trios Southridge Hospital (Kennewick)
3810 Plaza Way
University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake Campus (Seattle)
1959 NE Pacific Street
University of Washington Medical Center - Northwest Campus (Seattle)
1550 N. 115th Street
Valley Medical Center (Renton)
400 S. 43rd Street PO Box 50010
1 WA Hospital Recently Earned a “D” rating
Cascade Valley Hospital (Arlington)
330 S Stillaguamish Ave
