You’ll Be Surprised by the Drunkest Counties in Washington

Many people in Washington enjoy adult beverages, but which county in Washington drinks the most?

I have about 3 or 4 drinks per week. I’m now at the age where any more alcohol will go straight to my belly (think of a tire around your waist) or under my chin. In college, I was cured of excessive drinking, with a raging headache, the morning after getting drunk for the first time. That will not happen again. However, many here in Washington do enjoy indulging in adult beverages.

If you had to guess the top counties in Washington known to be the biggest drinkers, would you guess the rural counties east of the Cascades, or would you think of the urban areas around Puget Sound?

Around the Bend Brewery offers a sample of one of their beers at the American Beer Classic craft beer festival (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

Counties that have a higher percentage of excessive drinkers come from several factors:

An abundance of pubs/bars

College towns,

Events and festivals centered around alcohol consumption.

What is the drunkest state in America?

Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America, with 25.29% of people in the state being excessive drinkers.

Wisconsin is the excessive drinking leader in America Canva loading...

What is the drunkest county in America?

Drunkest: 26.8% of people in Gallatin County, Montana, are the most excessive drinkers.

What is the driest county in America?

Unsurprisingly, a county in Utah, specifically Utah County, only has 9.04% of excessive drinkers.

Washington was among the average states when it comes to drinking, with 17.71% of the people being excessive drinkers.

Bottles of Corona beer (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

What are the Drunkest and Driest Counties in Washington?

Now, there is no way to know this with 100% confidence. Unless they started asking alcohol-related questions on the Census, we’ve got to rely on the algorithms built to calculate these results. The folks at IntoxiStates used data from the latest annual datasets of the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR&R) program. That data revealed the "drunkest states in America."

Washington counties that drink the most Canva loading...

The Washington state rate of excessive drinkers sits at an average of 17.71%

Top 10 highest counties Top 10 lowest counties Whatcom (19.5%) Jefferson (14.26%) Clark (19.38%) Ferry (15.01%) Kittitas (19.33%) Pacific (15.07%) Whitman (19.29%) Adams (15.19%) King (19.03%) Columbia (15.19%) Spokane (19.03%) Wahkiakum (15.21%) Benton (18.82%) Stevens (15.22%) Kitsap (18.75%) Grays Harbor (15.9%) Douglas (18.28%) Yakima (15.99%) Walla Walla (18.25%) Okanogan (16.19%)

Check out the map of Washington and all 50 American states by clicking on Intoxistates.com

The Most & The Least: Drunkest States Across America According to a survey from 24/7 Wall Street, these are the Top 5 Drunkest states across America. We've also included the bottom 5 of the list for your enjoyment also! Check out the following gallery to see the tops in each! Gallery Credit: JD Knite

These Are the 10 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho 2025 Based off data compiled by IntoxiStates, these are the counties with the highest rates of excessive drinking in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart