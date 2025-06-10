Big Changes Are Coming To Walmart Stores In Our Region
Walmart announced plans to upgrade over 650 stores this year (2025), including locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Many stores have been established for several years and are in need of a refresh.
The planned Walmart upgrades aim to:
- Offer customers a broader selection
- Provide a fresh new look
- Offer customers expanded pickup and delivery options
- Improve its pharmacy department.
Why does Walmart feel the need for the upcoming improvements?
(They will bring) ‘new and bolder signage, new displays, expanded department, and expanded online pickup and delivery areas.’ -Walmart
The company is moving towards “better sustainability and implementing energy-efficient equipment, lighting, and lower-impact refrigerants.”
A list of stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington that are due for the update has been released.
See if your store is listed below.
Idaho
- 476999 Highway 95 – Ponderay
- 565 Jensen Grove Dr – Blackfoot
Oregon
- 17275 NW Cornell Rd – Beaverton (Cornell)
- 20120 Pinebrook Blvd – Bend
- 2051 Newmark Ave – Coos Bay
- 901 Row River Rd – Cottage Grove
- 3900 W Powell Blvd – Gresham
- 2700 Wasco St – Hood River
- 2375 NE Highway 99W – McMinnville
- 15600 SE McLoughlin Blvd – Milwaukie
- 2125 NW Stewart Pkwy – Roseburg
- 21320 SW Langer Farms Pkwy – Sherwood
- 23500 NE Sandy Blvd – Wood Village
Washington
- 762 Outlet Collection Way – Auburn
- 1401 Galaxy Dr NE – Lacey
- 5110 Yelm Highway – Lacey (S)
- 19191 N Kelsey St – Monroe
- 1860 E Main St – Othello
- 310 31st Ave SE – Puyallup
- 2201 Grand Blvd – Vancouver (Grand)
- 14505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd – Vancouver
Our correspondent in Missouri saw Walmart's improvements (Photos below)
