Walmart announced plans to upgrade over 650 stores this year (2025), including locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Many stores have been established for several years and are in need of a refresh.

The planned Walmart upgrades aim to:

Offer customers a broader selection

Provide a fresh new look

Offer customers expanded pickup and delivery options

Improve its pharmacy department.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

Why does Walmart feel the need for the upcoming improvements?

(They will bring) ‘new and bolder signage, new displays, expanded department, and expanded online pickup and delivery areas.’ -Walmart

The company is moving towards “better sustainability and implementing energy-efficient equipment, lighting, and lower-impact refrigerants.”

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

A list of stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington that are due for the update has been released.

See if your store is listed below.

Idaho

476999 Highway 95 – Ponderay

565 Jensen Grove Dr – Blackfoot

Oregon

17275 NW Cornell Rd – Beaverton (Cornell)

20120 Pinebrook Blvd – Bend

2051 Newmark Ave – Coos Bay

901 Row River Rd – Cottage Grove

3900 W Powell Blvd – Gresham

2700 Wasco St – Hood River

2375 NE Highway 99W – McMinnville

15600 SE McLoughlin Blvd – Milwaukie

2125 NW Stewart Pkwy – Roseburg

21320 SW Langer Farms Pkwy – Sherwood

23500 NE Sandy Blvd – Wood Village

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

Washington

762 Outlet Collection Way – Auburn

1401 Galaxy Dr NE – Lacey

5110 Yelm Highway – Lacey (S)

19191 N Kelsey St – Monroe

1860 E Main St – Othello

310 31st Ave SE – Puyallup

2201 Grand Blvd – Vancouver (Grand)

14505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd – Vancouver

Our correspondent in Missouri saw Walmart's improvements (Photos below)

