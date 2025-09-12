If you’d like to get away, but don’t want to deal with airport lines or gas-guzzling road trips, weekend staycations are more bang for your buck. We’ve said it many times, the state of Washington has it all. From misty forests to sunny vineyards, all within a day's drive.

Here are five great ideas to recharge without leaving the state. Grab your keys and make some memories!

Hike and Camp in Olympic National Park

Skip the flight to Hawaii and head to this rainforest wonderland on the peninsula. Explore the Wander Hoh Rain Forest trails, spot wildlife, or unwind on Ruby Beach with its dramatic sea stacks. Pitch a tent or glamp in a cabin.

My spin: Head down to the bottom of Hood Canal on the Olympic Mountain side and reserve a table at The Hama Hama Oyster Saloon

Wine Tasting in Walla Walla

Walla Walla wine country via Canva Walla Walla wine country via Canva loading...

If you're in the mood for adulting with a side of relaxation, drive to the number one rated wine region in America. Tour family-owned vineyards like Pepper Bridge or L'Ecole No. 41, sip bold reds, and pair 'em with local cheeses. Many spots have outdoor patios with valley views. It's romantic or just a chill day out—bonus if you hit a harvest festival in fall.

My spin: Visit the award-winning Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows (Voted best wine tasting room in America by USA TODAY in 2022)

Island Hopping in the San Juans

Ferry over from Anacortes for a magical experience. Bike around Orcas Island, kayak in Roche Harbor, or whale-watch from Lime Kiln Point. Stay in a cozy B&B or Airbnb with ocean views. Feels worlds away, but you're home by evening if needed.

My spin: Check out my list of the five hidden gems in the San Juans. My favorite idea of the five? Hiking around English Camp near Friday Harbor

Urban Exploration in Seattle (or Your Hometown Twist)

Rediscover the Emerald City like a tourist. Hit up Pike Place for fresh seafood, stroll Seattle Center and get to the top of the Space Needle (on a sunny day), or catch a show at the Paramount.

My Spin: Go for a walk through Discovery Park.

Relax at Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan via Canva Lake Chelan via Canva loading...

Tens of thousands of people from Western Washington descend upon this world-class lake every summer weekend. Rent a boat, swim in clear and crystal waters, or hike nearby trails. Wineries and orchards are waiting for you to stop in and visit! So grab apples and sip cider. It's like experiencing a lakeside in the Italian Alps, only with North Cascade views—bring your book or SUP board.

My Spin: Grab a cheeseburger at Chelan’s Lake View Drive-In

