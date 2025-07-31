The Wenatchee Valley will once again be the epicenter of youth soccer excitement this weekend as Wenatchee FC Youth hosts the 2025 Apple Cup, set for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

The tournament brings together 118 teams from every corner of Washington state for a three-day soccer showcase that has become a staple of the summer sports calendar in the region.

This year's Apple Cup soccer tournament will feature:

* 220 games across

* 5 venues and

* 18 fields with

* Over 1,500 players competing

The annual soccer tournament brings needed money to our local economy

More than just a soccer event, the Apple Cup is expected to bring an economic impact of nearly $1 million to the Wenatchee Valley economy.

Families traveling along to support the athletes provide an economic influx of income for local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and local service providers.

“Our mission at Wenatchee FC Youth is to provide positive and competitive playing opportunities for youth athletes while creating events that uplift our community,” said Tournament Director (former Seattle Sounder and Tacoma Star) Gary Heale. “The Apple Cup is not only a celebration of soccer talent, but also of the incredible hospitality and spirit of the Wenatchee Valley.”

Games will be held across multiple venues in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, with champions crowned in a variety of age divisions. Wenatchee FC Youth is quick to give a big thank you to the cities of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee for supporting the event with their partnerships.

Spectators are welcome, and a full schedule of games and field maps is available online at www.wfcyouth.net