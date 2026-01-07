Most Americans read fewer than four books last year. Americans' reading habits could significantly improve, as a new survey reveals that the median American read only two books in 2025. What's even more concerning is that four in ten adults did not read a single book last year.

On a positive note, 27% of adults read one to four books, including digital, audio, and print versions. Even if you haven't made a New Year's resolution to read more, I'm excited to share some remarkable authors with ties to the Wenatchee area that you'll enjoy exploring throughout the year. I wish you Happy reading!

Fiction written by authors from the Wenatchee area

Lucy H. Delaney

This East Wenatchee author sets all her books, including the novel The Big Y and the Gia's Sonata trilogy, in the local Wenatchee and Leavenworth area.

Teri Fink

A lifelong Wenatchee resident, she has won multiple awards for her novels, including Invisible by Day and The Clovis Dig, a story about an orchardist who finds ancient artifacts.

Dave Bartholomew

His historical-based fiction novel On The White offers an account of early life in the White River Valley, using many familiar local place names and pioneer references.

R.K. Benton

Inspired by local beauty and history, Benton's mystery novel Of Hearts and Murder is set in a fictional town near Lake Wenatchee and draws heavily from local history and establishments.

Nonfiction & Poetry from the Wenatchee Valley

Peggy Ludwick

This Wenatchee author wrote A Doctor's War, which chronicles her father's experiences as a medical officer during World War II, based on letters she discovered.

Chris Rader

As a staff writer for the Wenatchee Valley Museum, she authored Place of Plenty/Un lugar de abundancia, a bilingual history of Wenatchee.

Cynthia Neely

A Wenatchee Valley College alumna, Neely is an acclaimed poet and artist whose collections include Flight Path and Broken Water.

Children's Books, Written by Wenatchee Area Authors

Dan Gemeinhart

This well-regarded children's author lives in nearby Cashmere and has written popular books such as The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise.

Eileen Finn

An author and artist based in East Wenatchee, she received a grant to create a bilingual children's book, Calaca's Best Friend, and her writing style is compared to Dr. Seuss.

