With Easter coming up (Sunday, April 5th), families in the Wenatchee Valley and across Washington are stocking up on their favorite treats. New data from Instacart shows that Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are still the top Easter candy, holding the number one spot across the country for the fourth year in a row. People in 38 states, including Washington, love the creamy peanut butter center and festive foil.

Easter Treats and Main Dishes That Remain a Family Favorite

Jelly beans are also a big hit. Orders for these colorful candies jump 863% above the yearly average during Easter week, making it one of the season's biggest increases. Whether you’re hiding them in plastic eggs for the annual hunt at Wenatchee’s Riverfront Park or filling up kids’ baskets, jelly beans bring a classic springtime joy.

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When it comes to dinner, tradition is still important. Ham is the most popular Easter main dish , with leg of lamb and rack of lamb close behind. Many families in Chelan, Leavenworth, and the Wenatchee Valley will be cooking up these classic holiday meals.

Decorating and Gardening for the Holiday

Easter decorations are also in high demand. Instacart reports a huge 2,742% increase in orders for baskets, fake grass, and plastic eggs, the largest seasonal jump of the year. Gardening supplies are selling quickly, too, as North Central Washington families get ready for flower beds and backyard egg hunts.

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Local Traditions Blend with National Favorites

From Leavenworth’s Bavarian-style to Wenatchee’s orchards, our valley’s Easter traditions blend national favorites with local charm. Whether you’re buying Reese’s in bulk or roasting a ham, it’s clear that chocolate, bright colors, and a sense of community make Easter special. This year, Instacart’s data shows that while traditions stay the same, they’re now just a little easier to get delivered.

DoorDash provided its peek into what's popular for this year's Easter buildup

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026 Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

21 Easter Lamb Cakes That Will Haunt Your Dreams This Year Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll