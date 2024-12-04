Be Part of Two Toy Drives – This Sunday in Wenatchee

We know of two upcoming toy drives in the community. Both will be held this Sunday (December 8th).

The Wenatchee Wild Teddy Bear Toss

Toss your teddy bear on the first goal that the Wild score on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 (4 pm puck drop versus the Everett Silvertips at the Town Toyota Center.) All teddy bears tossed onto the ice will be collected and donated to local families.

The Wenatchee Cornhole Toy Drive

This Sunday, December 8th, Wenatchee Valley Cornhole is hosting its 3rd annual Cornhole Toy Drive at the Wenatchee Eagles on North Wenatchee Avenue.

The Toy Drive begins at 1 p.m. If you want to enter the tournament, please bring an unwrapped toy and $10. There will be an upper and lower bracket!

Don’t you think you’re great at Cornhole? That’s okay. All skill levels are welcome. Carl and Bruce from Wenatchee Valley Cornhole will bring finger foods/appetizers for everyone to enjoy!

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Put it on your calendar: Bring your kids to meet the big man, Santa Claus! He will be at the Wenatchee Eagles Lodge on Sunday, December 15th, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (NOTE: The Seahawks don’t play until 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.)

Santa will take pictures and give out toys to the kids. Consider supporting the Eagles, Wenatchee Valley Cornhole, and the less fortunate children of our community.