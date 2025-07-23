In 2020, the median household income in the U.S. was $67,521. This figure represents a 2.9% decrease from $69,560 in 2019.

It doesn't take an expert to know why America had a downturn

The impact of COVID-19 on income, poverty, and local consumer habits. The decline in income and rise in poverty levels have also been felt in the greater Wenatchee region.

The experience of staying at home and cooking during the lockdown months has led to lasting habits; my family's tendency to eat out hasn't fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. This situation is just a small part of the broader post-pandemic reality in the United States. My neighbors and I are still grappling with the increased prices of materials, goods, and services.

Enjoying time with friends after work at a fun restaurant (Canva) Enjoying time with friends after work at a fun restaurant (Canva) loading...

Stacker, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, identified the highest-earning zip codes in the Wenatchee metro area.

The rankings are based on the 2019 five-year estimate of median household income. Earnings can vary significantly by location due to factors such as geography, education, and occupation.

'Education levels and occupation contribute mightily to salaries, but where a worker lives can give a boost to employees across the board—or result in diminished earnings.' -Stacker

The zip codes in Chelan and Douglas Counties where people earn the most.

#10. 98816 (Chelan)

- Median household income: $55,357

- Households earning over $100,000: 26.8%

#9. 98822 (Entiat)

- Median household income: $56,006

- Households earning over $100,000: 21.5%

#8. 98843 (Orondo)

- Median household income: $56,429

- Households earning over $100,000: 25.0%

#7. 98858 (Waterville)

- Median household income: $57,955

- Households earning over $100,000: 33.0%

#6. 98801 (Wenatchee)

- Median household income: $58,670

- Households earning over $100,000: 24.6%

#5. 98815 (Cashmere)

- Median household income: $62,526

- Households earning over $100,000: 26.9%

#4. 98826 (Leavenworth)

- Median household income: $63,488

- Households earning over $100,000: 30.2%

#3. 98828 (Malaga)

- Median household income: $66,740

- Households earning over $100,000: 30.6%

#2. 98802 (East Wenatchee)

- Median household income: $68,363

- Households earning over $100,000: 27.1%

#1. 98811 (Ardenvoir)

- Median household income: $86,324

- Households earning over $100,000: 37.5%

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz