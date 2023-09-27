Top Towns People are Moving to and from Wenatchee

The most common city that people leave behind, to come to Wenatchee is - Seattle.

No other town or city came close to the amount of Seattle transplants relocating to the Wenatchee Valley. The result is staggering - nearly 85% of all newcomers to Wenatchee arrive from the Emerald City.

You, the longtime North Central Washington resident might have had a couple of bidding wars with Seattle residents, who outbid you for a home here in the Wenatchee Valley - and they frequently pay with cash!

The trends have shown that Seattleites sell their average-looking home in Seattle and in turn - get a much bigger, more affordable place in Wenatchee (with lots of cash to outbid anyone trying to get in their way!)

Seattleites also probably got tired of spending 4, 5, or 6 hours stuck in Snoqualmie Pass traffic - sitting in an RV and pulling a boat - just to enjoy the North Central Washington sunshine for a three-day holiday weekend.

Why not just move to vacationland?

What surprised me - was seeing the #2 city that people most commonly relocate to Wenatchee is from New Orleans, Louisiana.  Goodbye, French Quarter - hello Sunnyslope!

Where are people moving to Wenatchee from? 

10 - Walla Walla, Washington (13)

9 - San Diego, California (13)

8 - Chicago, Illinois (14)

7 - Houston, Texas (17)

6 - Yakima, Washington (20)

5 - San Francisco, California (21)

4 - Bellingham, Washington (28)

3 - Portland, Oregon (36)

2 - New Orleans, Louisiana (76)

1 - Seattle, Washington (1,645)

FIGURES are from June 2023 to August 2023 courtesy of Redfin with the following disclaimer: This data does not reflect actual moves. The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a three-month period. This dataset excludes all rentals data.” -Redfin

On the flip side, the most popular town Wenatchee residents move to is - Phoenix, Arizona.

Retirees find Arizona a great place to relocate to.

Getting tired of plowing your driveway and surrounding sidewalks every single winter? Arizona could be your solution.

Other towns popular with outgoing Wenatchee residents include Spokane, Vegas, and Los Angeles. A couple of towns in Idaho appear in the top 10 “I gotta get outta here” list seen below

Where are people moving from Wenatchee to? 

10 - Kahului, Hawaii (5)

9 - Tampa, Florida (5)

8 - Lewiston, Idaho (5)

7 - Tucson, Arizona (6)

6 - Sandpoint, Idaho (8)

5 - Nashville, Tennessee (9)

4 - Los Angeles, California (9)

3 - Las Vegas, Nevada (14)

2 - Spokane, Washington (39)

1 - Phoenix, Arizona (43)

FIGURES are from June 2023 to August 2023 courtesy of Redfin with the following disclaimer:  “This data does not reflect actual moves. The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas. To be included in this dataset, a Redfin.com user must have viewed at least 10 homes in a three-month period. This dataset excludes all rentals data.” -Redfin

INFO SOURCE: Redfin.com

