Ever move to a new place? In my radio career, I’ve moved to several communities all around America. My favorite move was right here in the Wenatchee Valley.

What if we were to give horribly wrong advice to all of the new residents of Wenatchee, Leavenworth, or the Columbia Basin?

Buckle up. Here we go.

“Please tell us how you did things over on the Coast! We love the insightful advice ”

(For the small or large percentage of people that are half paying attention, remember, wrong answers only.)

Tell everyone you’re from California, then loudly complain: “We don’t have enough charging stations in this small town.”

"Pet all the snakes, they’re our friends."

“You should head up into the foothills after dark and go hike around with a headlamp.” - Some of you already do this. (Know that Mountain Lions are more active between sundown and sunrise.)

"It's okay to pick fruit off any fruit tree for a quick snack. Nobody will care."

“Don’t have snow tires around here? Yeah, you’ll be okay”

“Pet the Racoons, they like it”

“You don’t have to put money into those new parking meters in Leavenworth. They never check”

“Go ahead and leave those gates open. Local property owners don’t mind at all."

You don’t need any air conditioning. AC is for chumps

“It's okay to drive fast on the snow and ice. That's what Studded tires are for.”

“You will love the regularly scheduled airline service from here to places all around the West Coast”

“Buy a Rear Wheel Drive vehicle.”

“You don’t need to park your car under a carport or garage. You’ll be just fine in our mild Winter.”

"Throw away that snow shovel. You won’t need that here."

“It's okay to sneak up and show up unannounced at your friend's place out in the sticks.”

“Buy a horse. It’s the only way to get around.”

“Always drink downstream from the cattle ranch. It's where Gatorade comes from.”

"Ever see those chairs on Orondo Avenue in the days before the Apple Blossom parade? Yeah, it's okay to take them. People are generous around here."