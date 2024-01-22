Downtown Wenatchee Power Outage Effects Radio Stations
Monday afternoon at exactly 3:06pm - the power went out on our side of Wenatchee Avenue.
The loss of power knocked off the Townsquare Media Wenatchee stations of:
Newsradio 560 KPQ, The Quake 102.1, KW3, Apple 99.5, Kissin 97.7, Talk 106.7 and Sportsradio 1340 The Hawk.
They will be off the air until power is restored.
Chelan PUD has acknowledged that power is out for 637 customers in the downtown Wenatchee area - from Wenatchee Avenue to the Columbia River.
The PUD says the estimated restore time will be in Monday evening in the 6pm hour.
UPDATE:
Power was restored at 6:05pm
