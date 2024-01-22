Downtown Wenatchee Power Outage Effects Radio Stations

Monday afternoon at exactly 3:06pm - the power went out on our side of Wenatchee Avenue.

The loss of power knocked off the Townsquare Media Wenatchee stations of:

Newsradio 560 KPQ, The Quake 102.1, KW3, Apple 99.5, Kissin 97.7, Talk 106.7 and Sportsradio 1340 The Hawk.

They will be off the air until power is restored.