What are new business franchises that would improve our lives in Wenatchee?

Chick-fil-A!

This is a company that is consistently America’s favorite restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

There is a Chick-fil-A restaurant planned to open on North Wenatchee Avenue across the street from the Foray Coffee stand, near McKittrick Street.

The top 7 franchises that give Americans positive feedback on include:

Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John’s, Domino’s, KFC, Chipotle, Panera, Pizza Hut.

By the way, Wenatchee Valley residents will tell you that we don't have a Panera Bread here. I loved meeting my friends for a sandwich, back when I lived in the Midwest.

In-N-Out Burger Announcement Shook Washington Burger Fans

In-N-Out Burger said they were shooting for an opening in Ridgefield, WA, located in Clark County, in southwest Washington. The opening is expected to occur sometime this year, in 2025.

A recent update on the In-N-Out Burger in Washington dropped a bombshell:

We anticipate it will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July."- Steve Mathis.

Wenatchee residents have expressed interest in the following franchises.

Chick-fil-A, Dick's Drive-In, In-N-OUT Drive-In, Top Pot Donuts, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Ivar's Seafood Bar, Outback Steakhouse, MOD Pizza, Zeke's Pizza, Zips Burgers, Red Lobster.

What businesses would you like to see come here? Me personally? An In-N-Out Burger would significantly add to the quality of life in the Wenatchee Valley.

We also had passionate pleas for some recently departed businesses to come back: Places like Hastings, Skipper's Fish-n-Chips, and a near miss from Buffalo Wild Wings. Buffalo Wild Wings almost came to East Wenatchee a couple of years ago.

What are the businesses you'd like to see come here and add to our daily life?

