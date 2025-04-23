I recently spoke with a local representative from a credit union, who suggested setting aside money for savings every month and treating it like a bill that you have to pay.

This mindset can be applied to our exercise and workout routine. I can speak for myself. I usually don’t have time to run, bike, or hike.

I have to carve it out of my hectic schedule and dive headfirst into a 60-minute block for me - and only me.

If you don't have 30 minutes to run, then run for an hour! -Anonymous

Joining a local running club is an excellent idea for many reasons.

One great reason is that you can make plans to meet up and run, walk, or jog with people who have a similar fitness level to yours. Indeed, some individuals have been consistently dedicated to it for months, years, or even decades.

fitness, sport, people and jogging concept - happy couple with dog running outdoors dolgachov loading...

People are trying to make health and fitness a routine that they’ll stick to.

I appreciate hearing Blair McHaney from Worx remind us that “if you don’t work out or exercise, you slowly lose fitness. In the same way, we slowly gain fitness by working out and exercising daily.”

When the weather or air quality isn’t great, I find a treadmill to run on at Worx Gym in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Something I need to do—and I’m surprised I haven’t done it yet — is to join a running club. We have one here in Wenatchee - that is FREE for you to join.

This club is called Run Wenatchee.

CREDIT Wenatchee Run Club CREDIT Wenatchee Run Club loading...

They’ll even give you a free running t-shirt if you start getting consistent with your running or walking routine!

Run Wenatchee invites both new and experienced runners to gather for runs, jogs, or walks every Wednesday night.

Join the runners of the Wenatchee Run Club every Wednesday night from 5-7 pm at the Taproom by Hellbent at Pybus for check-in. They'll have a 5k group start run at 5:30 pm, or you can run on your own. Stay and hang out! Hellbent will offer 10% off to all participants after the run. Location: The Taproom at Pybus

Discover more, get inspired, and connect with the friendly people at Run Wenatchee! : https://www.runwenatchee.com

Top 10 Healthiest States A new report says California is better than Idaho...at least when it comes to well-being. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman