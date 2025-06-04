Smart Skincare Tips For A Sunny Summer In Washington
I usually do a great job staying out of the Sun during the usual "Intense Summer Sunshine hours" of 10 am to 4 pm. When I do head out in those hours, I'll lather or spray on the sunblock.
I recently had my skin checked by a local dermatologist (a great suggestion) who suggested applying sunblock daily, year-round, even when it's cloudy and gray.
My routine for going out on a midday bike ride or for a run usually involves applying sunblock. I could take better care of my skin, since I live in Wenatchee, where we get an average of over 200 days of sunshine per year.
This morning, I came across an article by dermatologist Dr. Julia Tzu, who shared insights into her skincare routine during the Summer months. I'm grateful that I saw this!
Tip number one: Use sunblock with AT LEAST SPF 40
Her Winter sunblock recommendation is using products with SPF 40...Summer months require even more protection from damaging and hazardous UV rays. I'm so glad I read this.
Tip Number Two: Exfoliate more frequently
I've seen exfoliation brushes in my shower. My wife takes seemingly good care of her skin. I, on the other hand, have never exfoliated. Ever. (I should jump on the Loofah bandwagon)
Tip Number Three: Increase the strength and frequency of topical retinoids
I learned that you can prevent pore-clogging from having "oily or combination skin" by using retinoids: over-the-counter or with a prescription. Dr. Tzu uses these daily during the Summer and less frequently during the other seasons, with a weaker prescription.
Tip Number Four: Use a lighter moisturizer at night
Everyone's skin requires a different moisturizer. Lotions are recommended in the summer months since they are "lighter than creams".
Using moisturizer along with Loofah-ing are things I never think about when it comes to protecting my skin from the harsher summer sunlight.
And using at least SPF 40 during the Summer.
5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles