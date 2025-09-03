If you’re planning on visiting the Wenatchee Valley anytime soon, here are the ten top-rated things to do in our area, as suggested by users of TripAdvisor.

10) Visit the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

Discover the rich history of Washington's Wenatchee Valley area, and it's a must-visit destination in the days leading up to Halloween.

9) Hike the Saddle Rock Trail

A geological wonder that offers excellent views of the city below from between its larger-than-life rock columns. The locals lovingly refer to those columns as the two bears.

8) Visit the Wenatchee National Forest

TripAdvisor’s top suggestions for this include: hiking, rock climbing, and horseback riding. I would add trail running and mountain biking. Our friends at Wenatchee Outdoors offer valuable insights into exploring our great outdoors.

7) Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

Come for the great powder (some say it's the best powder in the PNW). Ever try night skiing at Mission Ridge? We looked into just that.

6) Wenatchee Confluence State Park

This great park gets slammed with folks from Western Washington trying to get away from the drizzle. Camping, swimming, and more await you.

5) Riverfront Park

The Wenatchee Loop Trail got a recent makeover. Great place to meet up with friends for a walk, or bring the kids for the new playsets and summertime splashpad.

Such a stunning park with something for everyone: outdoor sculptures, gorgeous plants, paddling, cycling, sports fields, playground equipment, birding, multiple points of access--this gorgeous community offering really has it all! - Paige W on TripAdvisor

4) Apple Capital Loop Trail

The trail now offers over 11 miles of loop trails, thanks to a recent improvement project on the Pedestrian Bridge, which has extended the loop to include the George Sellar Bridge.

3) Rocky Reach Discovery Center

The power produced by the Rocky Reach Dam is a world-class engineering achievement. My favorite activity at the discovery center is watching the late summer return of salmon in the spectacular viewing area.

2) Pybus Public Market

There are lots of great vendors in this historic former steel foundry. Pybus Market has enhanced Wenatchee’s quality of life since its opening in May of 2013.

The steel warehouse, from which Pybus Public Market came to be, was built in 1946 by E.T. Pybus -Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

1) Ohmie Gardens County Park

A great place to bring a book and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of this wonderful oasis of wooded gardens. Established in 1929, it will mark its 100th anniversary in a few years. Open every day from 9 am to 6 pm for half the year - April 15th to October 15th.

