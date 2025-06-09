The beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics. Rio also played host to the FIFA Men’s World Cup Soccer tournament in 2014. Both times it was on the World Stage - dazzling images of Christ The Redeemer were featured in TV promos, commercials, and segment rejoins - example: "NBC welcomes you back to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio..." (pan to dramatic shot, seen below)

Very similar to Rio, we in Wenatchee have the stunning “Wenatchee Valley Cross.”

When I moved here in September of 2007, I noticed a lit-up cross on top of a hill.

I thought the nighttime visual effect was incredible. Add this to the night skiing lights of Mission Ridge in the Winter months, and we get a great combination of nighttime luminescence here in the Valley.

The more I got to know our area, I learned that the cross was situated on top of Rooster Comb.

Wenatchee Valley Cross timeline

Doing some research on WenatcheeValleyCross.com - Randy Smith, back in 1994, (then in his late 30s) placed a 30-foot Cross - “Above Castle Rock”.

The Cross moved temporarily, in 2002, to Rooster Comb - a high point in the Dry Gulch Trail System.

In 2009, The Cross relocated to its current location, situated on private property overlooking the Wenatchee Heights bluff.

A couple of years ago, in 2021, the Wenatchee Valley Cross received an upgrade with LED lights, installed by LocalTel's "competent tower crew."

The cross as it stands today is 110’ tall and has about 150 10 watt LED lights on it. There is a crew of men that have volunteered to work on it and keep it maintained. The main purpose is to bring Glory to God the Father and His only Son, Jesus Christ. -WenatcheeValleyCross.com

Power to light the cross is financially supported by individuals here in the Valley. You can support Randy Smith and his team by donating $10 per night, with a link available HERE.

See the iconic Christ the Redeemer in this drone video:

