In the past few days, the Wenatchee Wild have added some top young hockey prospects in the recent WHL prospects draft, the US prospects draft, and a key trade.

Austin Draude, the play-by-play voice of the Wenatchee Wild, updates us on the new Wenatchee Wild prospects.

WHL Prospects Draft 1st Round (Wednesday afternoon)

Kalen Miles (Forward) 10th pick of the draft

2010-born player from Edmonton, Alberta

2024-25 team: Northern Alberta Xtreme Under-15 Prep team.

Miles played in 36 games, earning 57 points for NAX’s U15 group.

“He checks a lot of boxes, both on the ice and in the dressing room as a team guy. He’s a big body in the middle of the rink. He plays in all situations, offensively and defensively, and he’s reliable and a smart player. He’s ultra-athletic for a big young man, and that’s what we’re trying to grow here in Wenatchee.” - Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson

A Big Trade Announcement came early Thursday morning.

The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2007-born forward Mason Kraft from the Royals in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a third-round selection in the 2027 draft.



Mason Kraft (Forward) Acquired via trade with Victoria

2007 born player from Moorhead, Minnesota.

2024-25 team: Moorhead High School Spuds

Kraft had 95 points in just 31 games at Moorhead.

The reigning Minnesota Mr. Hockey and ffuture Minnesota State University Maverick also brings eight games of junior experience with him to Wenatchee, suiting up for the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Sioux Falls Stampede this past season, plus three games for the Roughriders in the league’s Clark Cup playoffs.

WHL U.S. Priority Draft (Thursday morning)

(2010-born players were selected from the western half of the United States in two rounds)

JAKE MINTENKO (Center) 1st Round, 10th pick

2010 born player from Colorado Springs, Colorado

2024-25 team: Colorado Rampage 14U

He scored 76 points in 50 games at the 14-and-under level.

OWEN KRAFT (Forward) 2nd Round, 38th pick

2010 born player from Moorhead, Minnesota

2024-25 team: Minnesota Blue Ox 14U

Owen scored 39 points in 22 games for the Blue Ox, while also racking up 88 points in 55 games with his bantam squad in Moorhead. It was a massive day for the Kraft family, as the Wild acquired older brother, Mason, in a trade with the Victoria Royals earlier in the morning.

WHL Prospects Draft (Resumed with the 2nd Round, later Thursday morning)

RILEY BROWN (Right Wing) 2nd Round, 33rd pick

2010 born player from Monument, Saskatchewan

2024-25 team: Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

Like the player who preceded him on Wenatchee’s draft board, Brown brought excellent offensive production to his Northern Alberta Xtreme group last season, with 22 goals and 31 assists in 33 appearances. He scored a pair of goals against the Edge School in the CSSHL’s Western Championships this spring in Penticton, British Columbia, and helped to lead NAX to the league title game.

KINGSLEY MacLELLAN (Left Winger) 2nd Round, 42nd Pick

2010 born player from St. Albert, Alberta

2024-25 team: St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres

Kingsley debuted in the Alberta Elite Hockey League’s Under-15 division this past season and immediately made an impact with 36 goals and 22 assists in 32 contests for the Sabres. He led St. Albert to a third-place finish at the provincial U15 championships, rolling up a dozen points in four games in the AEHL playoff before picking up a goal in the provincial championship tournament. Before joining the Saints, he spent two years in the Junior Prospects Hockey League with the HC Edmonton program, hammering out 81 points for its U14 team in 2023-24 and 12 more in the postseason.

BRAYDEN GREGG (Left Defense) 3rd Round, 61st pick

2010 born player from Winnipeg, Manitoba

2024-25 team: Winnipeg Bruins U15 AAA Black

The second-year Winnipeg AAA blueliner brings a little scoring punch to the Wild, picking up 37 points in 32 games for the Bruins this past year in the Manitoba capital’s U15 AAA league. His group won 25 of its 32 games during the regular season, before taking a runner-up finish in the league’s A Side playoffs, with Gregg putting up six points in 11 postseason games.

ETHAN PARKINSON (Right Defense) 3rd Round, 68th pick

2010 born player from Calgary, Alberta

2024-25 team: Edge School U15 Prep

Seven picks later, the Wild jumped over and snapped up a right-side defenseman coming off a point-per-game showing in the CSSHL, with 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 outings, also stepping up to play five games with the school’s U17 side. Parkinson earned a roster spot in the Alberta Cup tournament last month, posting a goal and two assists in five games.

CHASE HUBERDEAU (Center) 5th Round, 98th pick

2010 born player from St. Albert, Alberta

2024-25 team: St. Albert U15 AAA Sabres

The second St. Albert AAA Sabre player drafted by the Wild. Chase tied fellow Wild draftee Kingsley MacLellan for second on the roster this past season with 58 points, including 23 goals. His 16 postseason points for St. Albert tied for third on the roster as part of the Sabres’ third-place provincial finish, and he was a model of consistency, ending the year on a 30-game point streak. It wasn’t his only experience with a deep Sabres postseason run, either – he was also part of St. Albert’s provincial championship run last year at the U15 level.

COLE ZUROWSKI (Left Winger) 10th Round, 213rd pick

2010 born player from North Vancouver, BC

2024-25 team: Vancouver North West Hawks U15 AAA

The lone British Columbian on this year’s draft board for the Wild debuted in AAA hockey this season and immediately earned an alternate captain slot and 19 points in 29 games for the Hawks. He didn’t slow down in the B.C. Elite Hockey League postseason, earning a point per game in four appearances.

AVERY HANOWSKI (Left Winger) 11th Round, 236th pick

2010 born player from Rosemount, MN

2024-25 team: Minnesota Moose 14U AAA

Wenatchee went back stateside to close out its WHL Draft proceedings, picking up a forward who picked up five goals and eight assists in 21 games for the Moose. Hanowski is also a freshman on the lacrosse pitch this spring for the Rosemount High School Irish.

The newly expanded Canadian Hockey League Import Draft is coming in July

When: July 2 at 8am Pacific.

The Wenatchee Wild will select 16th out of the 61 CHL teams (that include the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Maritime Junior League) in each of the three rounds of the draft.

